Kyle Lowry Reacts Honestly to Philly Fans Prior to Heat-Sixers

Kyle Lowry grew up in Philadelphia, not too far from the neighborhoods rapped about in that famous TV show from the 1990s. The 35-year-old knows better than anyone how the city’s insanely loyal fan base can embrace players. Or, turn on them in one fell swoop.

Lowry has been on both sides of that fickle fence having played at Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova University, then coming back home and crushing hearts as a member of the Toronto Raptors. He helped knock the Philadelphia 76ers out of the playoffs in 2019 on their way to an NBA title. The same fans who cheered him growing up didn’t hesitate to boo him then.

Now he’s ready for them to do it again when he enters the Wells Fargo Center as the starting point guard for the Miami Heat. It’s all love, of course. It always is in the City of Brotherly Love.

“They love me, they hate me,” Lowry told Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel. “It’s home. It’s home and I enjoy home. I still got to work, but it’s always special to go home and play in front of those fans, if they’re booing me or not.”

Lowry is leading an undermanned Heat squad into his hometown, too. Markieff Morris (another Philly native) is out with a back injury. Ditto for former Sixers star Jimmy Butler (tailbone), along with Bam Adebayo (thumb), Caleb Martin (COVID-19), and Victor Oladipo (quadriceps). Also, Tyler Herro (quadriceps) is listed questionable for the game. Meanwhile, Miami is still holding down fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 16-12.

Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Questionable for Sixers

The Sixers are dealing with their own injury troubles. Joel Embiid and Seth Curry are listed questionable for the December 14 matchup against Miami. Both players were last-minute scratches prior to Philadelphia’s 126-91 blowout loss to Memphis the other night. Embiid is dealing with right rib soreness, while Curry is suffering from right shoulder soreness.

“Obviously, it hurt us,” Tobias Harris told reporters, via The Associated Press. “That’s a big scoring punch. With Joel, he’s been where our offensive game really flows through. For us, it was just a tough adjustment.”

Joel Embiid and Seth Curry are both questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Heat pic.twitter.com/kPOB29yivI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 14, 2021

Philadelphia is trying to right the ship after dropping two of their last three games. The team has been treading water as of late amid freak injuries, a COVID-19 outbreak and persistent Ben Simmons’ trade rumors. The Sixers are sixth place in the Eastern Conference at 15-13.

Lowry Clears Up Philly Trade Rumors

Lowry had been heavily linked to the Sixers at last year’s trade deadline. They were looking to add some instant offense in the backcourt, plus the six-time All-Star had an expiring contract that the Raptors wanted to unload. Nothing ever materialized. And Lowry denied the rumors.

“The lies people tell in the media are amazing!” Lowry wrote on Instagram. “Don’t put [not]thing out when it didn’t come from me!”

Why? Because Lowry wanted to stay in Toronto and finish out the season with his teammates. He spent nine seasons up there and endeared himself to the fan base as Mr. Raptor. He wasn’t going to leave them high and dry. Instead, Lowry worked out a mutually beneficial sign-and-trade that sent him to Miami in the offseason.