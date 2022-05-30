Heat: Analyst Suggests Kyle Lowry’s Weight Labored Playoff Performance

The Miami Heat‘s season came to an abrupt end following their 100-96 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, May 29. While Heat stars Jimmy Butler (35 points) and Bam Adebayo (25 points) fought hard, Kyle Lowry knows his contributions fell way short.

While Lowry, who signed a three-year $85 million contract with the Heat this offseason, was one of the main reasons Miami entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the East, the 36-year-old veteran fell apart during the postseason, averaging the least amount of points (7.8) by any starting point guard in 10 games, per the Miami Herald. Of the 86 players who took at least 50 shots during the 2022 playoffs, Lowry’s 29.1% shooting (25-of-86), ranked him dead last.

Lowry, who missed eight of the Heat’s playoff games due to a hamstring injury, was even worse from beyond the arc, shooting 13-of-54, a 24.1% accuracy. After the Celtics successfully punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, where they’ll face the Golden State Warriors, Lowry delivered his brutally honest comments on his playoff performance, referring to his first year in Miami as a “waste.”

Jimmy Butler: “Figure out a way to be consistent. I think we have enough.” “Next year we will have enough and we’re gonna be right back in the same situation and we will get it done.” Kyle Lowry: “To me personally, honestly, it was a waste of a year.” -emphasized no excuses pic.twitter.com/Q6E1n9GaZV — alex (@tropicalblanket) May 30, 2022

“I wish I would have been able to play a little bit better, at a higher level, but I didn’t,” Lowry said during the postgame press conference, refusing to offer any excuses for his poor performance on the nagging hamstring injury. “It just adds fuel. You don’t know how many more opportunities you will have to get back to this, so for me, honestly it was a waste of a year.”

“I only play to win championships,” Lowry continued. “It was fun, and I appreciate my teammates, and I appreciate the opportunity. But for me, it’s a waste of a year. You’re… not winning a championship, it’s a wasted year.”

NBA Analyst Suggests Heat Must Address Lowry’s Weight Before Next Season

A thread of Kyle Lowry just casually being the thickest man in the nba: pic.twitter.com/jxys2x — jay⛈ (@jxys2x) May 29, 2022

The former Raptors star is still an NBA champion, but despite looking like a former shell of the All-Star he was in 2020, Lowry also looked physically different during the Heat’s postseason journey. While his official NBA profile lists him at 6-foot and 196 pounds, Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson insinuated that that number can no longer be accurate.

As for whether or not Lowry can return to his All-Star status next season, “one key will be determining what weight Lowry should return at, something not publicly addressed by the team,” Chiang wrote.

Kyle Lowry has to be wearing some kind of padding under his uniform. No way my man built like that. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 30, 2022

Would love to know Kyle Lowry’s current weight. — James Leopold (@jamesleopold14) May 30, 2022

Kyle Lowry is a good 20 pounds heavier than his normal fighting weight, dude looks massive and not in a good way — Jeffery Redenbacher (@JefferyRedenba1) May 30, 2022

I'm saying this from a place of love, because Kyle Lowry is one my all time favs ❤️

But Kyle gotta get on that Chris Paul diet this summer I refuse to believe theres no connection between his weight & lingering injuries

Same for Strus… dude lowkey has that Luka Physique 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/aaEYMJFMtc — Betsey Cashmoney (@Betsycashmoney) May 26, 2022

Kyle Lowry body fat % higher than his fg% — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) May 26, 2022

NBA fans flooded Twitter throughout the playoffs with comments about Lowry’s weight and his postseason performance. While he put up three points in Game 4, and zero points with zero assists in Game 5, Lowry had one of his best playoff performances during Game 7, scoring 15 points with three assists, two steals, and one block.

Lowry Said He’s Looking to Get ‘Better Over the Summer’

Lowry, who missed 17 regular-season games due to a family medical issue, said that he’s looking forward to putting down firmer roots, and turning things around next season.

“I think everything helps, having some continuity with the team and understanding who you’re going to be there with and tendencies and understand the offense, terminologies, defensive schemes, offensive schemes, emotions, personalities.

Sitting next to teammate Jimmy Butler during the postgame conference, “We look forward to the opportunity of getting better over the summer and getting back to this opportunity next year,” Lowry concluded.

