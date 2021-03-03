Miami Heat Coach Describes Offense: ‘Little Sticky’

The Miami Heat was going to lose a game eventually, but it was interesting to hear how the team described its first defeat since Feb. 17. It was an ugly offensive performance.

Granted, Jimmy Butler missed his second straight game due to right knee inflammation. Head coach Erik Spoelstra trotted out a smaller starting five as he ran with a three-guard lineup featuring Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn. And Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo rounded out the first unit.

The Heat shot a pedestrian 37.3% (28-of-75) from the field, including an abysmal 27.3% from three-point land (9-of-33). Robinson and Dragic tied for the team-high in points with 14 apiece, but no one could find their rhythm on offense in what players and coaches deemed a “sticky” night.

“We missed some shots and the ball got a little sticky in the second half when we weren’t necessarily moving it or getting off it early,” Spoelstra said. “But we’ve been much better than that. We’ve been trending much better offensively. It was a flat offensive game. It was not a fluid game for us on that side of the floor.”

Erik Spoelstra says, "We missed some open shots, then the ball got a little sticky in the second half." — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 3, 2021

Sticky? What does that mean? Heat guard Tyler Herro attempted to explain by saying the ball was literally sticking to the player’s hands. They were tentative with their shots.

“I think we just got a little bit too stagnant offensively and that’s how the ball got to sticking to our hands,” Herro said. “And we really couldn’t get a real rhythm in the flow of the game where it was popping and moving around, so I think we just got to get back to what we’re known for playing, and that’s moving the ball and really swinging it around and getting the best shot.”

Herro Embracing Bench Role, Studying

When Spoelstra first moved Herro to the bench on Feb. 5, no one knew how long he would be out of the starting five. It wasn’t an indictment on Herro’s play as much as it was a way to energize the second unit. The second-year guard has been thriving in his new role and receiving starter’s minutes.

Tyler Herro getting up shots after the loss to Atlanta pic.twitter.com/8R3iq49QHy — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) March 3, 2021

And Herro has no qualms about the move, telling reporters that he is in a “good situation.” He’s been hyper-critical of his all-around game and studying a few of the best sixth men in NBA history. He was held to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting in Tuesday’s loss.

“I’m never really pleased with how I play, to be honest,” Herro said. “I think I’m in a good situation but I think I can always be better in every aspect of the game on both ends of the floor. I watch Lou Will, obviously him being a great sixth man and James Harden when he came off the bench a little bit for OKC early on in his career.”

"I think we got away from what led to that win streak…" Tyler Herro did some extra work postgame and then he took some time to speak to the media to discuss the Heat's struggled offensively tonight#HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/M95PfYzca9 — FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) March 3, 2021

Bam Adebayo: ‘Gotta Be More Aggressive’

Bam Adebayo has said it so many times this year that it probably should be etched in his gym shorts. When Butler isn’t out there, the 6-foot-9 center needs to be more aggressive and take over games. Adebayo finished with just 11 points and two rebounds on Tuesday night as Clint Capela put on a show.

Bam Adebayo: “I’ve gotta be more aggressive.” — Will Manso (@WillManso) March 3, 2021

The talented big man for the Atlanta Hawks bodied Adebayo and Precious Achiuwa in the paint en route to 10 points and 17 rebounds. The Heat was out-rebounded 56-37 on the night, including 36-21 on the defensive glass.

