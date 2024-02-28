Mario Chalmers Reveals Time LeBron James ‘Snapped’ in Heat Locker Room

Former Miami Heat champion Mario Chalmers has some interesting memories of LeBron James. While appearing on the February 28 episode of “Playmaker,” Chalmers recalled one incident where James lost his temper.

“That man would lay his whole outfit all over the floor before the game and make sure everybody walks around it,” Chalmers said. “One time the media walked over the jersey, he snapped, and he made the equipment man get him a whole new jersey, shorts, tights, headband, armband, and socks and laid it right back out. Like Bron OCD, superstitious, you know you better walk all the way around it like it’s a chalk outline.”

LeBron James clearly has a strong motive to win by any means necessary. Warts and all, his mindset has led to him winning four NBA titles with three different NBA franchises. He took the Heat to heights they had hardly ever seen before.

Chalmers and James played together on the Heat from 2010 to 2014. In those four seasons, the Heat made four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and won two NBA titles.

LeBron James’ Other Non-Negotiable Behavior

Heat center and former LeBron James teammate Thomas Bryant joined Chalmers on the podcast. He revealed another rather interesting tidbit about James, although from how he makes it sound, LeBron didn’t snap from the incident.

“You know what’s funny? He still has a seat. He has a seat right when you walk into the gym, and it was funny. One of the teammates was trying to sit there, and they were like, ‘Ay, ay, ay, no, no, no, don’t sit there. That’s Bron’s seat. Sit in the other seat.’ They were like, ‘You serious?’ and he was like, ‘Yes,'” Bryant revealed.

Bryant played with James for half a season with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers traded him mid-season to the Nuggets, who went on to beat the Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.

LeBron James has multiple routines that he clearly takes very seriously when he approaches the game. As weird as they may come off, it hasn’t proven to be too problematic.

LeBron James Admits He Misses Playing in Miami

It’s been almost 10 years since LeBron James suited up for the Heat. With all the time that has passed, he admitted that he misses playing for South Beach. In an Instagram Live chat that was aggregated by an X account that goes by the name “Dru,” James answered questions about missing Miami.

James’ wife Savannah answered in the affirmative when someone asked James if he missed Miami. James himself then added that his wife misses the city.

LeBron responding to the official SportsCenter account asking him if he misses Miami on IG Live LeBron: “Do I miss Miami?” Savannah: “Yes.” LeBron: “Do you mean the city or the team? What do you mean?” Savannah: “I miss the city.” LeBron: “My wife misses the city.” pic.twitter.com/gAp62sK09f — Dru (@dru_star) February 22, 2024

Even though LeBron didn’t answer the question directly, it sounds like both he and his wife miss playing in Miami. However, that does not necessarily mean he misses playing for the Heat. That’s a whole new question on its own. LeBron not only played for the Heat, but he played with his best friends, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The Heat are the only team that LeBron has won multiple championships with out of all three teams he’s played for.