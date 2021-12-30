Twitter Reacts to Heat Signing 2-Time NBA Champ Mario Chalmers

The Miami Heat is struggling hard to continue competing in the NBA with six players on the Reserve/Covid-19 list and six players out injured. The Heat’s game against the Spurs was postponed on December 29 after they were unable to lasso up the required eight eligible players, and their upcoming game against the Houston Rockets on Friday, December 31 was also in danger of getting delayed.

Even after signing former Sacramento Kings guard Kyle Guy, along with Aric Holman and Haywood Highsmith from the G League, the Heat still needed to add one more player.

While numerous jokes were tossed around on Twitter that the Heat could resign former point guard Mario Chalmers, no one really expected that to happen.

However, on Thursday, December 30, The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted, The Miami Heat are signing guard Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chalmers won two NBA championships with the Heat.”

The Heat are signing Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract, per @ShamsCharania Welcome back, Chalmers pic.twitter.com/YIIQWBQJAh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2021

Chalmers 35, won his two NBA championship rings while a member of the Heat’s roster in 2012 and 2013. The former second-round pick from the 2008 NBA Draft, hasn’t played in an official NBA game since the 2017-2018 season, where he averaged 7.7 points in 66 appearances while playing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

When Mario Chalmers dropped 25 in G4 of the 2012 Finals >>>> pic.twitter.com/13iDDgb7an — ariel (@FIashhhhh) December 26, 2021

The Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds tweeted, “Mario Chalmers is heading to Houston and is planning to re-join the Heat tomorrow, source confirms to AP. Deal isn’t done yet, but it will be.”

The Reaction to Chalmers’ Signing Blew Up Twitter

If I knew the end result was Chalmers returning to the Heat, I would have been praising Adam Silver for the way he has handled Omnicron — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) December 30, 2021

Twitter immediately blew up with strong reactions to Chalmers making his prodigal return to the Heat’s roster. Numerous people were thrilled to see him come back and tweeted out videos of Chalmers’ former highlights

A list of the Miami Heat’s 10-day hardship players: – Zylan Cheatham (in protocols)

– Kyle Guy

– Aric Holman

– Haywood Highsmith

– Nik Stauskas

– MARIO CHALMERS 🏆🏆 👀🔥 @hothothoops #HEATCulture — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) December 30, 2021

Heat are adding Mario Chalmers. No, really. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 30, 2021

Tyler Herro yelling at Mario Chalmers is not something I thought I would ever get to see — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) December 30, 2021

Other people just couldn’t believe that Chalmers’ return was actually happening. SB Nation’s Surya Fernandez tweeted, “Mario Chalmers? As if there was any further proof that this NBA season is absolutely bonkers.”

Mario Chalmers, Udonis Haslem; and PJ Tucker on the Miami Heat’s bench pic.twitter.com/5QmWn0WIlq — the shape 👶🏾🗓 (@raisedharmony) December 30, 2021

While many Twitter users shared jokes about his age, others were just excited to see one of their former favorite point guards suiting up once again. “Literally do not care how Mario Chalmers looks on the court,” one man tweeted. “I’m here for nostalgia.”

Chalmers Originally Played for the Heat From 2008 to 2015

The Kansas alum was initially drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves but was acquired by the Heat in June 2008. He won two titles in Miami during the Big 3 era before getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on November 10, 2015. However, in March 2016, he ruptured his right Achilles tendon and was subsequently waived by them.

While Chalmers remained unsigned during the 2016-2017 season, the Grizzlies eventually resigned him in July 2017. Over the next three years, Chalmers then bounced Europe, playing in Italy and Greece, before signing with Índios de Mayagüez in Puerto Rico in September 2021.

Itching to return to the NBA, and seeing how many franchises would be in desperate need of players due to yet another resurgence of COVID-19, Chalmers stayed in shape and signed with the Denver Nuggets G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold on December 18.

