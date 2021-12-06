Analyst Reveals Grim Projection on Miami Heat’s Missing Forward

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris has missed 15 straight games since he took a blindside hit to the back from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic on November 8. Even more worrisome, the Heat has not provided any updates on his health status or possible return date.

With Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo out until at least January 2022 after suffering a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb, Morris’s extended absence is more noticeable than ever.

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

While Miami has not provided an official update on Morris, who’s been continuously ruled out due to whiplash or neck injury, Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman discussed the 32-year-old’s possible return and the forecast he provided did not look good:

I’m not in any way sure about the timing with Markieff. Scouring various medical sites, it appears that three months would not be a timetable out of line for such an injury, nor would effects lasting well beyond. Until Markieff Morris’ status is upgraded to at least ‘doubtful’ or ‘questionable,’ it very much remains a waiting game with great uncertainty.

Should Jokic’s Punishment Been More Severe?

Jokic is absolutely FRYING the Heat. Fans are demoralized. pic.twitter.com/6ywetDYSrC — Nikola Wokic (@NOTR33VO) November 30, 2021

Following the incident at the Ball Arena last month, the NBA announced that Jokic, 26, would be suspended one game without pay, an estimated $210,417 in lost wages, and Morris would be fined $50,000. Heat’s Jimmy Butler was also hit with a penalty, handed a $30,000 fine for what the NBA deemed, “attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter.”

When the two teams played again on November 29 at the FTX Arena, Jokic scored 24 points, helping his team once again dominate over the Heat with a 120-111 victory.

However, Morris was unable to play in their highly-anticipated rematch, a development which has many wondering if the NBA went too easy of Jokic’s punishment. While Morris was initially accused of overacting his pain after getting hit by Jokic, it’s clear the veteran forward is still suffering.

Winderman noted on December 5, “In retrospect, I wonder, when the NBA issued the one-game suspension to Nikola Jokic if they were aware of the extent of the absence for Markieff, even with Markieff viewed as the instigator, whether they would have made the punishment more severe.”

The Heat Have 1 Open Roster Spot, But It’s Highly Unlikely to be Filled

With Adebayo out indefinitely, Winderman notes that “there certainly is a need for a player with Markieff’s skill set and physicality,” and the team’s subsequent losses, during with Miami has played without Butler (tailbone) and Tyler Herro (illness).

Thankfully, Herro was able to return after a two-game absence and Butler is set to return on Monday when the Heat take on the Memphis Grizzlies back in Miami.

In the interim, while Morris and Adebayo remain out, it’s unlikely the Heat will fill their final open roster spot to sign a replacement.

As it stands, the Heat are just $450,000 under the salary cap, and signing anyone to a standard contract, even a veteran’s minimum would require the team to get hit by the ominous luxury tax. If Miami is going to go over the salary cap, they will likely only do so to add a major player before the trade deadline.

