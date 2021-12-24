Heat Forward Breaks Silence After Missing 23 Straight Games

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris has been missing for nearly two months, an absence that’s been impossible to ignore considering how many Heat players are out with injuries.

While head coach Erik Spoelstra confidently stated that the team has long moved on from the violent altercation between Morris and Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, the veteran forward hasn’t been seen or heard from since taking a blindside hit to the back on November 8. Until today.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

After yet another Heat player went down with an injury during, backup center Dewayne Dedmon left Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons with a knee injury,Five Reasons Sports Network tweeted, “The Heat may need to start providing a little more public info about Markieff Morris.”

That tweet caught Morris’ attention, and he personally responded to the call for more information about his status: “No they don’t! Coming soon!!”

No they don’t! Coming soon!! https://t.co/FFUn5mYGqE — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) December 24, 2021

It’s wonderful to hear from Morris as it’s been especially disconcerting that the organization has said nothing about his possible return. At first, he was ruled out due to whiplash and then remained out due to a neck injury.

With Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone), Bam Adebayo (torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb), Caleb Martin (protocol), P.J. Tucker (left leg nerve inflammation), and Dedmon possibly missing a few games after taking a nasty fall (he will undergo an MRI on Friday) — Morris’ impending return couldn’t come at a better time.

Spoelstra Hasn’t Discussed Morris’ Status Since November 20

Spoelstra has kept silent when it came to providing any update on Morris’ possible return. In fact, the last time Spoelstra spoke about Morris was on November 20.

“It is disappointing,” Spoelstra said of the forward’s extended absence due to Jokic’s hit. “A very dangerous play and it’s really unfortunate. That’s the byproduct of those kind of dangerous actions. But he is feeling better and we’ll just continue to take it one day at a time.”

Erik Spoelstra said there's no update on Markieff Morris, who will miss his 12th straight game tonight with whiplash. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 1, 2021

On the other side of things, Jokic, the NBA’s reigning MVP, hit the town with his brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja Jokic, after beating the Heat for the second straight time. Adding insult to injury, the trio was spotted partying it up in Miami’s nightlife.

Kyle Lowry & Udonis Haslem Are the Glue Keeping the Heat Roster Together

Kyle Lowry on Heat staying mentally strong with another injury to the team: it sucks but we’re professionals and we still got to do our job. No one is going to feel bad for us. Just have to find ways to win basketball games. pic.twitter.com/JnCjh79n4N — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) December 24, 2021

While it’s incredibly impressive how the Heat’s bench players have stepped up into starting roles, veteran point guard Kyle Lowry still in the mix, as well as team captain Udonis Haslem, they are the glue keeping the roster together.

Spo on the Lowry/UD double charge: "Miami Heat basketball, encapsulated in one play." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 24, 2021

🗣️ 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙒𝙄𝙉@ThisIsUD comes down with the rebound, and the Heat complete the comeback by finishing on a 10-2 run 🔥 Herro // 29 points

Strus // 26 points

Lowry // 21 points

Haslem // 7 points, 5 rebounds@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/vSmg7Qm6OZ — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) December 24, 2021

“We got to figure it out,” Lowry said, of the team’s ever-growin injury list. “UD has done a great job, O is getting better and then we can go small with KZ. Hopefully P.J. is not out too long, but we’ll see what happens with that. It’s kind of one of those things where we will have to mix and match based on who we’re playing against and what the situation is calling for. We may have to go small, we may have to play big. Who knows. We just got to be ready. It’s a next man up type thing.”

READ NEXT: Is Heat Star Jimmy Butler Being ‘Held Hostage’ By Medical Staff?