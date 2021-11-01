Heat’s Rising Star Forward Injured: Latest Update & Return Timetable

Miami Heat forward Max Strus, who made it clear that he’s looking to step up into a more permanent role on the team’s rotation this season, suffered a setback during their 129-103 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

On Monday, it was revealed that Strus suffered a sprained left knee and was ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, per Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra “sounded relieved with the diagnosis,” Chiang tweeted. “Labeling it as short.”

The 25-year-old undrafted forward out of DePaul was seen “lifting at Heat practice” on November 1, per Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, which is a good sign that Strus will return to action sooner than later.





Max Strus On How He Worked His Way To A Contract w/ The Miami Heat | Duncan Robinson Today on The Long Shot Podcast, Duncan's teammate, Max Strus, joins us for an incredibly fun conversation about Max's journey from small school to playing on his first major contract w/ The Miami Heat. We also cover his amazing Summer League, learning from Duncan and the guys give their takes on how they feel about… 2021-09-16T12:00:09Z

Even better news, the MRI on Strus’s knee came back negative. As for his predicted return, “Max Strus said he thinks he’ll miss a ‘couple weeks,’ but no definitive timetable yet,’ Chiang tweeted.

During Miami’s win against Memphis on Saturday, Strus had his best game of the season thus far, scoring 12 points in 17 minutes of play.

Strus Has Become a More Vocal, Even Though Kyle Lowry Tells Him to ‘Shut Up’

Strus is only entering his second year with the Heat, his first as a standard-contract player, but he isn’t afraid of getting vocal on the court.

“That’s what Spo preaches, leadership from all levels,” Strus said, per Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman. “I got a year under my belt here. I know the system. I know what we do and what we want to do. It’s not so much me telling guys what to do. It’s more so trying to help them and show them what we do.”

While it made sense for the 6-foot-5 swingman to take on a leadership role during Miami’s summer league in Las Vegas, where he averaged 20.8 points in 31.2 minutes per game, shooting 40% from deep (18-for-45) and 39.1% from the field (27-for-69) in four contests — but on the Heat’s regular-season roster, which is filled with true NBA veterans, such as Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, and Markieff Morris — it’s a different story.

“I know who to talk to and who not to,” Strus said “with a smile,” Winderman noted. “So I’ve learned a lesson. Kyle’s told me to shut up once, but most of the time they’re pretty good with it. And they’re big talkers, as well. They want that leadership the same way. They expect it out of me and expect it out of everybody.”

Bam Adebayo Is Expected to Return for Tuesday’s Game Vs. Mavericks

Aside from Victor Oladipo, the only other Heat player on the team’s injury list is All-Star Bam Adebayo. While he sat out Saturday’s game against the Grizzlies, he was a full participant at practice on Monday, “which is encouraging for tomorrow’s game vs. Mavericks in Dallas,” Chiang tweeted.

Adebayo is expected to remain on the injury report, but most likely will be listed as probable later today. https://t.co/2ESbOieB71 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 1, 2021

Thus far this season, Adebayo is averagine 20.6 points and 14 rebounds per game.

READ NEXT: Heat Veteran on Locker Room Fights: ‘Tried to Kill a Few Muh******’