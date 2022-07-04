Heat Linked to Adding High Scoring Free Agent Guard

Much of NBA free agency is still hinging on what happens with the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn. Durant demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just before the free agency window opened on Thursday. The Miami Heat have been in a lot of discussions in Durant trades as well as a possible trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. These aren’t the only players that the Heat are interested, but due to salary, a lot of free agent decisions are on hold for the entire NBA amid KD discussions as NBA writer Keith Smart shared.

“Talking to some folks around the NBA, it sounds like some of the better free agents on the board are waiting to see what happens with KD and Kyrie trades.

One agent told me: “Some teams might need to fill a lot of rotation minutes after a trade. We can be patient for now,”” Smart tweeted.

The Heat are reported to be targeting a ball handler this offseason. They were interested in adding John Wall before he signed with the Los Angles Clippers. They also had enquired about Dejounte Murray before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. If they also miss out on Donovan Mitchell, the Heat have been linked to another scoring guard in free agency this offseason.

Heat Could Sign Free Agent Guard Dennis Schröder

In a July 2 article from Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the Heat could bring high-scoring free agent guard Dennis Schröder to Miami this offseason.

After a rocky start in Miami for Kyle Lowry, the Heat may be looking to add some insurance to go along with the strong play of Gabe Vincent. Schröder makes sense because of his ability to be the main ball handler or even contribute off of the ball. He also makes sense financially with their available taxpayer mid-level exception.

Schroder averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists between the Boston Celtics and Rockets and is just two years removed from winning Sixth Man of the Year with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Schroder did land with the Heat, expect a one-year deal at the taxpayer mid-level of $6.5 million in Miami to help take some of the burden off of Lowry.

Update on Potential Durant Trades

On July 3, Adrian Wojnarowski gave an update on where things stand with the potential of any Irving or Durant trades as it has been “slow-moving” for Brooklyn as they wait for the right offer.

“So far right now, there’s no traction really on deals with either Irving or Kevin Durant,” Wojnarowski said on Sunday’s episode of SportsCenter. “They’ll develop over time.”

The Nets are looking for bring in a collection of All-Star players, rising stars, and unprotected picks in exchange for their former MVP, and Wojnarowski again reported that they aren’t required to make a deal.

“Both of these processes could play out, and they don’t have to trade either. They’re both under contract; they can bring them back to start the season,” Wojnarowski said. “I don’t think that’s the ideal scenario for Brooklyn. I think it’s try to find a way to get the biggest haul of assets they can. But again, there’s a lot of time left in this offseason, and a lot more talks that are coming.”