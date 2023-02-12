Ex-Lakers Starting Point Guard Linked to Heat as Buyout Option

A new point guard possibility has entered the fray for the Miami Heat: veteran Patrick Beverley.

After starting 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers at point this season, L.A. traded Beverley and a second-round pick to the Orlando Magic, as first reported by Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report. The 34-year-old guard isn’t going to stick around in Orlando long, though.

“The Orlando Magic and guard Patrick Beverley are working through a contract buyout that clears the way for Beverley to choose among interested suitors,” Shams of The Athletic reported on February 10.

Considering their needs at point with Kyle Lowry still out with a knee injury, it’s no surprise Miami is being mentioned as a likely landing spot for Pat Bev if and when he gets bought out by the Magic.

Pat Bev & Russell Westbrook Currently Being Discussed as Options for Heat

Two former Lakers are currently being talked about as possible buyout additions at point: Beverley and Russell Westbrook, who was traded to the Utah Jazz and is also a rumored buyout candidate.

“Miami has had internal discussions about Russell Westbrook and is expected to inquire if he becomes available,” Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported on February 10, adding: “ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Heat and Bulls have interest, but Westbrook isn’t certain that he will seek a buyout from Utah, which is willing to give him one.”

Westbrook will surely have other suitors, including the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Clippers, with Clips star Paul George currently and frequently recruiting him.

Thus, “The Heat also has been linked to veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, who is expected to receive a buyout from Orlando. … ESPN’s Wojnarowski reported that the Heat and Bulls are potential ‘landing spots’ for Beverley” Jackson noted.

Pat Bev Would Give Heat Solid Depth at PG

Lowry hasn’t played since February 2, and his return remains a question mark. “An associate said he expected Lowry to miss the remaining games in February, though the situation is fluid,” Jackson also reported, so Miami will very likely be adding some insurance at the point guard position. Pat Bev could provide that.

Beverley has played in the league for the last 11 years, spending time with the Houston Rockets (from 2012 to 2017), the Clippers (from 2017 to 2021), the Minnesota Timberwolves (2021-2022) and the Lakers for just over half of the 2022-23 season.

In his 45 starts for L.A. this season, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.9 minutes a game (stats courtesy of Basketball Reference). Over his career, he has averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 boards, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals. While he has never been a huge scorer by any means, Pat Bev is known for his defense, getting named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team once (in 2017) and the Second Team twice (in 2014 and 2020).

Gabe Vincent has been playing well for the Heat while filling in for Lowry, but it wouldn’t hurt to add a player like Beverley to the mix. Vincent is averaging 10.8 points a game in the months of January and February, and he’s a better facilitator than Pat Bev, but if the injury bug were to bite Vincent while Lowry is still nursing his knee, the Heat would be in serious trouble.

With a 32-25 record and the sixth spot in the East, Miami can’t afford to hit a rough patch and adding a player like Beverley would provide some nice insurance.