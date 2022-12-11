Miami Heat Inks Deal with ‘Legitimate 7-Footer’ Following Monster G-League Performance

On Saturday, December 10, Orlando Robinson of the Miami Heat’s G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, had a monster game. The 7-foot big man scored 26 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the team’s 118-95 victory over the Motor City Cruise. The stat line was the first time a Skyforce player had a 20-20 night since former Heat two-way forward Yante Maten had 31 points and 20 rebounds in 2018. His impressive night also earned him a spot back on the Heat’s lineup.

On December 11, Heat beat writer Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel broke the news. “The Heat are waiving Dru Smith and re-signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract. Robinson will meet the team in Indiana for Monday night’s game,” Winderman shared via his Twitter account.

Orlando Robinson Reunited with Miami Heat

The December 11 signing isn’t the first time that the Heat has signed Robinson. On November 13, Miami signed Robinson, who has been on their radar since his stellar performance as a member of the Heat’s summer league roster. His play earned him an invite to training camp and eventually a two-way contract in November. Robinson was waived for Dru Smith a little more than a week after he was signed but now makes his return following impressive play in the G-League.

The big man is set to join the Heat ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers. In his previous stint with the team, the Fresno State product had 14 points and 9 rebounds in two appearances. He also had a block and two steals in the two games.

Before he was cut on November 25, an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports that Robinson has the potential to play 10-15 minutes a night for Miami and that he could hold his own anchoring the paint.

“[Orlando] Robinson is an interesting option, though. He is more of a traditional big guy, but he could hold his own if they need him for 10-15 minutes a night. But mostly, they’re doing a high-wire act with their whole frontcourt right now,” the Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports.

Whether or not Robinson can stay on the team longer than his previous stop is yet to be seen, but he will have his first chance to prove himself on December 12 against the Pacers.

Orlando Robinson is a ‘Legitimate 7-Footer’ per Executive

Robinson has garnered a good deal of praise from league circles. Another NBA executive told Heavy Sports in July that Robinson is a “legitimate 7-footer” that could have a future in the league.

“He was a big-time sleeper for me. I think he is a guy with a future in the league,” the executive said. “Legit 7-footer, huge wingspan (7-foot-4). He has an old-school game because he does a lot of back-to-the-basket stuff. He can post you up and make you pay if you send a double team. He is a good passer, he can chew up real estate in the paint, he has a go-to move and a counter. There’s not a lot of teams that do that anymore, but it is still a useful skillset.

“He is not a bad shooter, but the big gamble you take is whether he can stretch his range,” the Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “You have to develop that part of him. But the rest? He is there already. If he can shoot a little, he is an NBA player for sure.”