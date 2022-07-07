Heat Sign ‘Legit’ 7-Foot Big Man in Free Agency

The Miami Heat have proven to be one of the best evaluators of talent in the NBA. Perhaps no team has been able to see and develop talent better than the Heat in the last five years. One example is their recent signing of Caleb Martin, who turned an open-scrimmage invite to a rotation player last season. But the list goes on with players like the undrafted Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and even Duncan Robinson before they gave him the huge contract.

Caleb Martin, when he talked about wanting to be back in Miami, a major factor in his decision was because he got better in Miami.

“I want to be here [in Miami],” he said during his exit interview Tuesday. “I got better here … I feel like my team and staff believe in me and feel I’ll get better here.”

Whether it is players like Martin or projects like Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, or James Johnson, players get better in Miami. The franchise keeps players in the best shape of their lives and sets them up with opportunities to succeed.

One of the latest players that looks primed for drastic improvement with the Miami Heat is their recent signing of the undrafted 7-footer Orlando Robinson, who was just signed to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Orlando Robinson in Miami

The deal is essentially a guaranteed invite to Heat training camp, where he can compete for a full-time roster spot but will likely be moved to their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Robinson played for the Fresno State Bulldogs in college, where he averaged an impressive 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.19 blocks. He has also impressed in the California Classic on the Heat’s summer league team, which helped the center earn the exhibit 10 contract.

The 7-foot center has major NBA potential, and one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney that he expects Robinson to make an NBA roster.

“He was a big-time sleeper for me. I think he is a guy with a future in the league. Legit 7-footer, huge wingspan (7-foot-4). He has an old-school game because he does a lot of back-to-the-basket stuff, he can post you up and make you pay if you send a double team, he is a good passer, he can chew up real estate in the paint, he has a go-to move and a counter. There’s not a lot of teams that do that anymore, but it is still a useful skillset. He is not a bad shooter but the big gamble you take is whether he can stretch his range. You have to develop that part of him but the rest, he is there already. If he can shoot a little, he is an NBA player for sure,” the Eastern Conference executive told Deveney.

Heat Roster Updates

Robinson certainly could find himself on the Heat roster or on a two-way contract. Currently, Miami’s two-way roster spots are taken up by Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder. If he has a strong summer league and training camp the big man could certainly be a strong addition for the Heat team.

The Heat also of course, remain connected to looming Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell trades. If the trades end up happening remain to be seen, and it seems a lot of major free agent decisions are waiting for those. Expect talks to advance with all of the team representatives in Las Vegas for Summer League.