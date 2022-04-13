Heat Coach Delivers Major Update on P.J. Tucker’s Status for Playoffs

The Miami Heat (53-29) clinching the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference is a momentous, celebratory occasion, but more importantly, being the top seed also provides extra rest time for injured starter, P.J. Tucker.

The 36-year-old suffered a calf strain during the Heat’s 144-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, April 5, which forced him to be ruled out for the brief remainder of the regular season.

With Tucker missing the final two games, and the Heat not having to participate in the play-in tournament, the defensive stalwart will receive nearly two weeks of rest before the team’s postseason starts on Sunday, April 17, at the FTX Arena.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Tucker’s injury “is considered to be a grade 1 calf strain or the least severe on that scale, according to a league source,” Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang reported, which usually heals in seven to 10 days, per VeryWell Health.

This is how and why P.J. Tucker left tonight's game: right calf strain @MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/wDriV34jep — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 6, 2022

On Wednesday, April 13, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed Tucker’s status and commented on whether or not he’ll be ready to go on Easter Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

“It’s encouraging,” Spoelstra said of Tucker being a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, taking shots from the side.

“He’s been doing round-the-clock treatment. From the night he got hurt to what he just told me today walking off the court, his message has been the same. He’ll be ready and don’t think otherwise with a few other expletives.”

Tucker Hates Sitting Out & Will Likely Fight to Play

Erik Spoelstra on P.J. Tucker working out at practice today: It's encouraging. He's been doing round the clock treatment. From the night he got hurt to what he just told me today walking off the court, his message has been the same. He'll be ready and don't think otherwise. pic.twitter.com/miMJpd3McH — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) April 13, 2022

The 6-foot-5 defensive anchor who famously refuses to take veteran rest days has appeared in 71 games, (starting 70 of them) averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.5% on threes.

Assistant coach Chris Quinn, who filled in for Spoelstra while he was out due to COVID-19, said he’s hoping Tucker is back and ready to go for the postseason run.

“Obviously the big picture with Tuck and his health, him a big part of what we do defensively, especially,” Quinn said, “but also offensively him being so selfless, he’s always playing for the team. He doesn’t always care about how many shots he’s getting, which is a big factor on our team.”

Markieff Morris & Caleb Martin Can Fill in for Tucker

Caleb Martin somehow had 4 blocks last night against the Raptors, but can we talk about this block? Dude just denied the jumper of a guy with a 7’4 wingspan pic.twitter.com/PSOrtsYlCs — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) April 4, 2022

If Tucker is unable to go for Game 1, which will be against whichever Eastern Conference team clinches the No. 8 seed, Miami will likely call on Caleb Martin to step up as a starter.

Tucker’s absence could also provide more minutes for Markieff Morris, who’s largely fallen out of the Heat’s regular rotation with everyone healthy.

As it stands, neither Morris nor Martin have guarantees that they’ll receive minutes in Game 1, but according to the latter, that uncertainty isn’t something he’s worried about

“The common goal is to win,” Martin said. “Whatever the plan is, I’m following it. I’ll be ready for whatever my role is.”

READ NEXT: ‘Rivals’ Think Jimmy Butler Will Seek Trade If Playoffs Go Bust: Report