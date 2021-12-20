Heat Lose Another Star to Injury: Latest Update on P.J. Tucker’s Status

The Miami Heat‘s roster continues to dwindle after forward P.J. Tucker suffered a left knee injury against the Detriot Piston on Sunday, December 19. The veteran star exited the game with 7:32 left in the third quarter and did not return.

Tucker got hurt while jumping to challenge Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart shot around the rim, and fell hard on the court at the Little Caesars Arena. Before leaving the game, the 36-year-old recorded nine points, four rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes of play.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

The Heat’s game faltered without Tucker, which led to Detriot nabbing their first win amid a 14-game losing streak. Losing 100-90 to league-worst Piston (5-24) is obviously not how Miami (18-13) wanted to end their four-game road trip, but thankfully, the Heat return home and have a day off before taking on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

PJ Tucker forces the turnover and hits the 3 on the other end!!! 🔥@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/0ZICmSUa25 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) December 18, 2021

Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t offer any updates on Tucker’s status during the postgame conference, but point guard Kyle Lowry made it clear his absence was felt.

“He’s such a great guy, great leader. Makes timely plays,” Lowry said of Tucker, per Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang. “But he also does the little small things that we all need. His lack of presence was definitely felt [Sunday] in that second half. But we just hopefully can figure out a way. Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he’ll be right back with us. But he’s a major cog to this machine.”

The Heat’s Roster Is Down to 9

While numerous teams around the NBA have dwindling rosters due to the resurgence of COVID-19, the Heat only have one player (Caleb Martin) out due to protocol, the bulk of Miami’s roster has been ruled out with injuries.

While guard Victor Oladipo has yet to play a game this season, forward Markieff Morris has missed 21 straight games after suffering whiplash during his on-court altercation with Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic on November 8. Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler has missed 10 of the past 11 games due to bruised tailbone, and while he’s expected to return soon, an exact timeline has not been revealed.

SOUND ON Miami can't survive without both Bam Adebayo AND PJ Tucker I showcase one possession from this game after the PJ injury, proving how much he means to the offense@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/WBnEXaN3L8 — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) December 20, 2021

Center Bam Adebayo, who underwent surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament on December 6, won’t return until January 2022. Guard Tyler Herro, who suffered a thigh contusion while playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 13, remains questionable for the Heat’s next game against the Pacers on December 21.

If Tucker needs to miss a few games, the Heat’s roster will be down to nine players.

The Heat Has Played More than Half Their Games This Season on the Road

In addition to injuries, the Heat’s roster has been fighting an uphill battle with their road trip. heavy schedule. Miami has played 19 of 31 games on the road thus far this season, for which forward Max Strus admits has not been fun.

“It has been a grind, for sure,” Strus said. “I feel like we haven’t been home at all all year, which kind of stinks.”

Not only can the Heat look forward to hosting more games at home, but Lowry is confident that once their core players return, things will start turning around. “It will be great,” Lowry said.

“Unfortunately, Jimmy went down and came back and went back down,” Lowry continued. “But that’s an important star that we’re missing. Then Caleb, he’s playing unbelievable. This time that he had to sit out with the protocols and all that stuff was unfortunate timing for him. But I think it will be great for us to get our teammates back and get back to an almost full group hopefully and go from there.

We’re still a team that we haven’t had an opportunity to play but 10 or 15 games together. I don’t know how many games we’ve played together as a full group. But we still have time to get better and figure each other out.”

READ NEXT: Heat Coach Breaks Silence on Victor Oladipo’s Return Timetable