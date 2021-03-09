Ridiculous Miami Heat Asking Price for P.J. Tucker Revealed: Report

The Houston Rockets were thought to be asking a lot for veteran P.J. Tucker. Maybe a late first-round pick or early second-rounder seemed a bit too rich for the aging stretch forward, even for a legitimate playoff contender like the Miami Heat.

For starters, the Heat doesn’t have an early-round pick to offer in a trade and there’s a good chance Tucker gets a buyout on his $8 million contract. The best course of action would be to take a wait-and-see approach on Tucker, especially after their insane asking price was revealed.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Rockets want either Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson in a trade for Tucker. That would mean giving up one of the Heat’s top three-point shooters in exchange for a 35-year-old forward who has shot a career-worst 31.4% from deep this season.

The Miami Heat all interest lineup: PG: John Wall

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Blake Griffin

PF: PJ Tucker

C: DeMarcus Cousins 6th Man: Victor Oladipo — TWM (@TakesWereMade_) March 6, 2021

To put that in perspective, Herro is shooting 34.7% from three-point land which is down from 38.9% last year. Robinson is shooting 39.1% after setting the NBA on fire last year at 44.6% from deep. Yes, Tucker has been known as a lock-down defender throughout his career but his legs aren’t what they used to be. Miami should politely pass on this deal.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets have all been linked to Tucker as well. One other Rockets player mentioned in Heat rumors has been Victor Oladipo. He has been rehabbing in South Beach after suffering a setback from a knee tear.

Fischer commented on that fluid situation:

“Miami’s the one you always hear,” said another rival scout. But the Heat, just like other contenders such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, are limited by what future draft capital they’re allowed to move. And the New York Knicks are the only other potential Oladipo suitor that has truly been rumored thus far, sources said. It remains to be seen how seriously New York will pursue him.

The Rockets are staring at that big red button. "I keep hearing they're going to fire-sale," said league voice. On Houston's potential rebuild, and the latest Oladipo, Tucker talks, plus the Rockets' other two-way wings.https://t.co/SuZujAQ5CS — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) March 9, 2021

NBA Players Flock to South Beach

The NBA All-Star Game may have been held in Atlanta, but hundreds of players flocked to South Beach to enjoy their time off. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, approximately 150 guys traveled to Miami during the All-Star break and were tested for COVID-19 at the Miami Heat practice facility.

He added that it wasn’t limited to non-All-Star players as several private planes made the trek from Atlanta to Miami on Sunday night. The NBA’s strict contact-tracing program has been keeping tabs on the situation.

Brian Windhorst says around 150 players spent All-Star weekend in Miami "I was told it was in the neighborhood of 150 players in Miami over the weekend." 😳 (Via The Hoop Collective Podcast) pic.twitter.com/X7iTijgVfR — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 9, 2021

Cavaliers Blocked Baron Davis From Miami

Former NBA star Baron Davis wanted to be part of Miami’s Big 3 in 2011, but Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert wouldn’t let him out of his contract.

Davis finally felt a need to get the slight off his chest on Twitter by telling everyone he knew LeBron James was going to win a title in Miami. He never got the chance to join forces with him, though.

I remember Dan Gilbert sent a message to me he wouldn’t let me out my deal if I went to play with LEBRON!!! Facts. He knew that where I was going so they played hardball… he said if I went to play with LEBRON he would win a title. I told him LEBRON gonna win one anyway. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) March 9, 2021

Davis enjoyed a stellar 13-year career in the NBA, including two All-Star appearances while twice leading the league in steals. He retired in 2016 after a failed comeback attempt in the G-League and never won a championship ring.

