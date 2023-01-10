Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Sounds Off on Dolphins Ahead of NFL Playoffs

January 8 not only marked the final day of the NFL regular season, but also featured a heartbreaking loss for the Miami Heat. The Heat dropped a close one to the Brooklyn Nets 102-101, after a Jimmy Butler layup rolled off the rim as time expired. Miami’s other team, the Dolphins had better fortune than their basketball counterparts. They were able to tough out a 11-6 victory over the New York Jets to lock down their playoff spot on the final day.

Following the Heat’s loss at FTX Arena, Head Coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the Dolphins clinching a spot in the postseason.

“It’s been fun, I’ve enjoyed the entire ride,” Spoelstra said. “I was able to go to a training camp practice, hang out with them and see their process…. It’s been great for the city. I enjoy seeing teams come together particularly when there is adversity, and figuring some things out.”

The Dolphins will look to upset the Buffalo Bills when they head to Orchard Park on January 15.

Spoelstra Fires Criticism at Officials After Heat Loss

The Dolphins weren’t the only group that Spoelstra had words for over the weekend. Miami’s head coach was far from thrilled with the officials and the lack of a call on Butler’s final drive. The Heat forward was streaking to the basket when he was met by some contact from Nets forward Royce O’Neale.

The Heat come up short after Jimmy Butler draws contact as time expires; no foul was called.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/V9oaIz15tp — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 9, 2023

Spoelstra, along with Heat fans all over, felt that Butler should’ve shot free throws with a chance to take home the win.

“I thought Jimmy just made the absolute right play. I think in this game alone he could’ve six to eight more free throw attempts…I don’t think he (O’Neale) was vertical. I don’t think he was set,” Spoelstra said. “That earned the right to go to the free throw line and see if he could’ve won the game.”

"I don't think (Royce O'Neale) was vertical, I don't think he was set. I think it was not the classic A → B, and I don't think he was in position." Erik Spoelstra speaks on Miami's final offensive possession and provides his thoughts on the controversial no-call to end the game pic.twitter.com/Tf9rSjb4eo — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 9, 2023

However, the star Heat forward didn’t feel as strongly about the play as his coach. He elected to put the blame on himself rather than pin it on the referees.

“Nah, I should’ve made it,” Butler explained. “I think we definitely got the look that we wanted, I just gotta make that.”

Injuries Leave Jimmy Butler By Himself for the Heat

The Miami Heat will have a chance to bounce back when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 10. It’ll be the second of four straight home games for Miami, with the Milwaukee Bucks coming to town for the two remaining games on January 13 and 15.

Oklahoma City likely won’t be an easy win for the Heat. Not only because they’ve won three of their last four games, but also because Miami will be without four of their five starters for the matchup. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and Caleb Martin are all sidelined with various injuries, leaving Butler as the lone starter for the home squad. On top of the 33-year-old, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith, Victor Oladipo, Orlando Robinson, and Jamal Cain were the only Heat players not to be listed on the injury report.