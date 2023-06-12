Heat Eyeing Game 5 Return for Star Guard Tyler Herro: Report

The Miami Heat have officially shifted to do-or-die mode in their NBA Finals bout with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Entering Game 5 at Ball Arena on Monday night, Erik Spoelstra‘s squad finds itself in a 3-1 hole, having been outscored by 14.7 points per 100 possessions over the last two games (both losses).
However, the team may be getting some long-awaited help in righting the ship and, potentially, getting the series back to Miami for a sixth game.
Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, star guard Tyler Herro — who was upgraded to questionable on the latest official injury report — will attempt to make his return in the contest.
Added Woj: “The hope is that Herro doesn’t suffer a setback ahead of Game 5 and can still manage the discomfort in his right hand, sources said.”
Can Herro Really Help Het’s Scuffling Offense After Lengthy Absence?
Herro has been out of commission since Game 1 of Miami’s first-round series against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on April 16. The 23-year-old suffered a broken hand while diving for a loose ball and was ultimately forced to undergo surgery.
Afterward, the Heat gave an initial timeline of at least six weeks before a return would be possible.
On paper, Herro — who averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game and knocked down 37.8% of his three-point attempts arc during the regular season — is precisely the kind of player the Heat could use right now. The team has logged a paltry offensive rating of 103.3 and is 19-for-60 from deep over the last two games.
That said, it’s difficult to know what can reasonably be expected from the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year after a two-month absence.
For perspective, Herro was brought back for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics last season after having missed three straight games with a groin injury. He played all of seven minutes and missed both of his shot attempts in that contest, and the Heat ultimately lost by a 100-96 mark.
Elsewhere on the injury report, only Victor Oladipo (left knee surgery) is listed as out.
Max Strus Namechecked as Potential Free-Agent Overpay
One of the parties most responsible for Miami’s long-range shortfall against the Nuggets is Max Strus, who’s connecting at just a 19.2% rate from behind the arc during the Finals. However, the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent is nonetheless eyeing a major pay raise this summer.
As Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley sees it, whichever team ends up obliging him may end up regretting it:
His form looks pure, and he can heat up in a hurry, but he was also just a 35 percent shooter from distance this season. That’s a tick below league-average, which is hardly what you want to see from someone who’s essentially a shooting specialist. He hustles and competes defensively, but he isn’t an elite athlete nor much of an off-the-dribble creator.
If teams are paying him primarily for his shooting, they should be cautious of investing too much in a specialist. Modern teams might prioritize shooting now more than ever, but there haven’t exactly been great returns on the big deals given to Dāvis Bertāns or Strus’ teammate, Duncan Robinson. And both of those players, by the way, showed more promise from the perimeter than Strus has.