The Miami Heat have officially shifted to do-or-die mode in their NBA Finals bout with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Entering Game 5 at Ball Arena on Monday night, Erik Spoelstra‘s squad finds itself in a 3-1 hole, having been outscored by 14.7 points per 100 possessions over the last two games (both losses).

However, the team may be getting some long-awaited help in righting the ship and, potentially, getting the series back to Miami for a sixth game.

Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, star guard Tyler Herro — who was upgraded to questionable on the latest official injury report — will attempt to make his return in the contest.

Added Woj: “The hope is that Herro doesn’t suffer a setback ahead of Game 5 and can still manage the discomfort in his right hand, sources said.”

Can Herro Really Help Het’s Scuffling Offense After Lengthy Absence?

Play

Video Video related to heat eyeing game 5 return for star guard tyler herro: report 2023-06-12T14:31:31-04:00

Herro has been out of commission since Game 1 of Miami’s first-round series against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on April 16. The 23-year-old suffered a broken hand while diving for a loose ball and was ultimately forced to undergo surgery.

Afterward, the Heat gave an initial timeline of at least six weeks before a return would be possible.

On paper, Herro — who averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game and knocked down 37.8% of his three-point attempts arc during the regular season — is precisely the kind of player the Heat could use right now. The team has logged a paltry offensive rating of 103.3 and is 19-for-60 from deep over the last two games.

That said, it’s difficult to know what can reasonably be expected from the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year after a two-month absence.

For perspective, Herro was brought back for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics last season after having missed three straight games with a groin injury. He played all of seven minutes and missed both of his shot attempts in that contest, and the Heat ultimately lost by a 100-96 mark.

Elsewhere on the injury report, only Victor Oladipo (left knee surgery) is listed as out.

Max Strus Namechecked as Potential Free-Agent Overpay

One of the parties most responsible for Miami’s long-range shortfall against the Nuggets is Max Strus, who’s connecting at just a 19.2% rate from behind the arc during the Finals. However, the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent is nonetheless eyeing a major pay raise this summer.

As Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley sees it, whichever team ends up obliging him may end up regretting it: