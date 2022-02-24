Heat Star in the Driver’s Seat for Major Year-End Award

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game may be in the rearview mirror, but Miami Heat star Tyler Herro’s exclusion still feels like an injustice of epic proportions. His snubbing was bad when it first happened; it got worse when both LaMelo Ball and Jarrett Allen were selected over him as injury replacements.

Never mind the fact that Herro has scored more points than any player on Miami’s roster this season — and is averaging a career-high 20 a game — while the team entered the break with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

In spite of all that, Jimmy Butler was the only Heat player in Sunday’s big game.

However, even as Herro was robbed of his first All-Star appearance, the chances of someone similarly snaking Sixth Man of the Year honors from him are probably lower than ever. At the least, the oddsmakers don’t see it happening.

As relayed by NESN, FanDuel recently updated its futures odds for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year race. And while Herro has been the favorite for the year-end award for multiple months now, the gap between him and the field has expanded to a ridiculous degree.

Previously a -420 bet to take home the trophy, Herro’s odds have now made a seismic jump to -1150. In other words, to win just $100 on a bet for the Heat star to win the award, one would currently have to wager a whopping $1,150.

That, in and of itself, says a lot about Herro’s lead in the race. However, the odds given to the second and third choices on the list are equally eye-popping.

As it stands, Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr. has the second-highest odds to win as a +2700 bet. He’s followed by Cavs big man and multi-time All-Star Kevin Love at +3500. From there, it’s another steep drop-off before Charlotte’s Montrezl Harrell (+5500), Indiana’s Buddy Hield (+6500) and Utah’s Jordan Clarkson (+6500) come into play.

In other words, there’s likely not a lot of money to be made on the 6MOY race this season. Barring something unexpected, Herro has the thing locked up.

New Info on Smart’s Two-Way Deal

The Heat made something of a surprise move just before the All-Star break when they filled Caleb Martin’s old two-way spot by signing Javonte Smart to a contract. Meanwhile, Haywood Highsmith — who had already suited up for the club as a hardship signee — was relegated to another 10-day contract.

It would seem that Miami’s decision-makers hold Smart in high regard — his two-way deal apparently isn’t of the standard variety. As relayed by league insider Keith Smith on Wednesday, the Heat have actually signed the 6-foot-4 guard to a two-year, two-way deal.

Smart has appeared in 19 games for the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this season, averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. He has also connected on 35.4% of his triples. He also saw action in 13 games for the Bucks.

