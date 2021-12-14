Heat Guard Suffers Thigh Contusion: Update on Tyler Herro’s Status

Before the Miami Heat ultimately lost 105-94 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, December 13, Tyler Herro grabbed his leg in pain during the second quarter before need to exit the game.

“Tyler Herro suffered a right quad contusion during tonight’s loss,” Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang tweeted. The 21-year-old guard was able to return to the court, including 3:12 in the fourth quarter.

However, the jury is still out on the severity of Herro’s injury.

Tyler Herro suffered a thigh contusion on this play in the 2nd quarter. He'll be evaluated tomorrow…@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/d9Oj2fG4IX — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) December 14, 2021

Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game on Monday night in Cleveland, “We’ll see tomorrow,” of Herro’s status, as he will be undergoing several tests.

Miami is already heavily shorthanded on this road trip, as they’re playing without Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone), Bam Adebayo (thumb), Markieff Morris (neck), and Caleb Martin (protocol), so if Herro needs to miss a few games, the Heat’s offense will be taking a huge hit.

Herro, who still managed to score 12 points against the Cavaliers, will get at least one day of rest. Next up, the Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, December 15 at 7 p.m. ET.

Contusions, One of the Most Common Sports Injuries, Can Have Vastly Different Recovery Times

Contusions are one of the most common injuries in contact sports, per Physopedia.com, however, the severity, whether it’s a bruised bone or bruised muscle, can have vastly different recovery times.

Heat’s sharpshooter Duncan Robinson suffered a right knee contusion on November 20, who exited the game against the Washington Wizards and was unable to return. Thankfully, Robinson didn’t need to miss any playing time and was able to return to the court when the Heat took on the Detroit Pistons three days later.

Ex-Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, who’s a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, was not so lucky after he suffered a right knee contusion during training camp. While he was initially only going to miss 2-3 weeks, Nunn likely won’t return until 2022, per SB Nation.

Herro’s Become a Crucial Part of the Heat’s Offense This Season

Tyler Herro at the end of a quarter… you can count on that 💰🚨 Money Play // @FTX_Official pic.twitter.com/A3gaxfb1rT — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 14, 2021

Herro is showing exactly why he’s earned the title of “Baby G.O.A.T” this season, averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. The 6-foot-5 guard is already in the conversation to be a candidate for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

If the Kentucky alum keeps performing at this level, he could be in live for Most Improved Player, as well.

Bleacher Report‘s Zach Buckley named Herro as the Heat’s Most Improved Player thus far season on December 14. “ His numbers are essentially peaking across the board, including significant spikes in scoring, three-point shooting (2.7 triples), and pull-ups (3.6 per game, including 1.4 triples per game),” Buckley wrote.

“He went from dragging this offense down by 3.7 points per 100 possessions to pumping it up by 4.1. The Heat never really knew what to expect from him last season. Now, they’re counting on him to play a critical role in this offense every night.”

