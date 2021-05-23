Miami Heat Guard Sounds off on All-Stars’ Missed Shots

The Miami Heat took a tough 109-107 loss during Game 1 of their playoff series against Milwaukee Bucks, and in order to reroute their postseason journey, Tyler Herro knows the team needs to step up offensively.

During Saturday matchup, Heat players shot 1-10 from the field when defended by P.J. Tucker, according to NBA.com/stats, including All-Star Jimmy Butler, who went 0-6 against the Bucks forward. Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo also limited Butler to 2-of-6 shooting.

While speaking to the media on May 23, Herro discussed his troubles at the rim, along with the struggles of both Butler and Bam Adebayo. The 21-year-old Kentucky alum credited sharpshooter Duncan Robinson and veteran Goran Dragic for keeping the game extremely competitive.

“Between the three of us (Me, Jimmy, and Bam) we didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Herro said. “Duncan and Goran stepped up big. I feel like that gives us a bit of confidence because we know Jimmy and Bam as our best players are going to be able to shine throughout the series. We can’t really overreact to the missed shots. The shots are going to come. We’ll make shots as we go and see what happens.”

On May 22, Herro went 2 of 10, scoring just 10 points in 19 minutes of play against Milwaukee, a far cry from his dominant performance in the playoff bubble last season.

“Obviously, I think I can play a lot better than I played in Game 1,” Herro said. “But I think ya know, the 3-point shooting that we had, being able to get in the lane with different guys, we’ll have a better game plan… Game 1 was a ‘game in the mud’ as coach likes to say, but I think going forward we’ll be able to play much better.”

Coach Spoelstra Says the Heat Will Make Adjustments for Game 2

As for Game 2, which takes place in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum on May 24, Herro is ready to change things up like Giannis did defensively during Game 1.

“It changes it quite a bit actually,” Herro said of preparing for their next tilt, “because Giannis usually is roaming around and being in the help-defender position. We’ll have adjustments ready for Game 2, and I’m sure we’ll have to continue to adjust from game to game as we go through the series.”

While Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra agrees that the team needs to be able shift gears against whatever scheme the Bucks throw at them, he’s not looking to reinvent the wheel before Game 2.

“We still want to get to our game. We still want to get Jimmy to his spots where he can be effective for our team,” Spoelstra said after Sunday’s practice. “It does change their look. We’ll try to do some things better, so we can get to our game and what we’re familiar with more often than not. And they’ll try to do things to take us off that, as well.”

“You just have to take what the defense gives you,” Spoelstra continued. “We’re not going to reinvent what we do, but we do have to maximize all the different aspects of our menu.”

