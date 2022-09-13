Tyler Herro Sounds Off in Cryptic Social Media Post Amid Trade Rumors and Contract Negotiations

Tyler Herro, in his multiple seasons with the Miami Heat, has faced trade rumors on a number of occasions. However, most of the trade discussions that the Heat have had, they refused to include Herro in the deal, and it stopped a deal from getting done. This offseason seems to be the first that there was real potential for Herro to be dealt, whether it was in a deal for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell. No deal got done, and the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award winner remains in South Beach for this upcoming season, and the Heat need to decide if they will extend his contract long-term.

Just how much Herro was dangled in trade negotiations continues to be disputed. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, no real trade talks for Durant happened after the NBA summer league in Las Vegas. Now that it looks like Herro will be returning to Miami, they have a decision to make with his imminent contract extension. After a summer of trade rumors and contract negotiations, the Heat star shared a cryptic Instagram story that suggested things may not be going well in his contract negotiations.

Tyler Herro’s Cryptic Instagram Story

Herro has not shied away from speaking publicly about his thoughts on being in trade negotiations this summer and in the past, and on September 12, the Heat star shared a post to his Instagram story that could be about his ongoing negotiations with the Miami Heat and where the guard fits in the long term. Herro shared a simple sentence on a black background that read, “know ur worth n don’t take good people for granted,” onto his Instagram account.

Tyler Herro on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/IowV0LSDGe — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) September 12, 2022

Many believed the suggestion to know your worth to mean when it comes to contract extension talks with the Miami Heat. He also shared the encouragement to “don’t take good people for granted.” Perhaps as it stands, Herro feels under-appreciated after trade rumors and Miami’s lack of urgency to extend him long-term. On August 18, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel shared that the Heat are in no rush to extend Tyler Herro.

Heat Feel No Urgency to Extend Tyler Herro

“Keep in mind that if the Heat wait on an extension, it means Tyler Herro remains trade eligible at any point during the season, potentially a chip to put in play at the February NBA trading deadline. The risk is losing Tyler as a restricted free agent next summer. But that also almost never happens, as evidenced this summer with the Suns and Deandre Ayton. Either way, it appears it will be a decision that will come much closer to the Oct. 18 extension deadline. There simply is no urgency from the Heat’s perspective at the moment,” Winderman wrote.

With Herro’s extension being held up to potentially keep him as a trade asset, you can imagine how the star may be frustrated with the Heat and not having any sense of long-term security in South Beach. Will the Heat deal him? Will they be able to find a deal to keep Herro happy long-term? We will see, but if his social media post has anything to say about it, the relationship looks to need repair.