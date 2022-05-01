Heat Guard Tyler Herro Reveals Massive Chest Tattoo on Instagram

During the break between eliminating the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoff series and facing the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro shared a shirtless photo on Instagram, revealing the new tattoos he’s added over the past year.

While Herro’s “No Work” and “No Check” tattoos in red ink above his pectorals are well-documented, as is the large cross in the center of his chest, the 22-year-old has since added massive enhancements to the ink featured on the front of his body.

On Friday, April 29, Herro shared a series of photos of himself biking around Miami with the caption, “Praying on my down fall don’t make you religious, men.” Wearing just a helmet, bike shorts, and sneakers, the huge lion tattoo across his chest was on full display.

Not only is there a new ferocious feline inked on his body, but just above his left hip is a new Brewers tattoo in black. Herro grew up in Greenfield, Wisconsin, and this marks the second tattoo he’s gotten to honor his hometown.

Former Whitnall High School basketball star @raf_tyler Tyler Herro, now of the #Heat , shows his love for the Brew City with a MKE tattoo during their 120-119 loss to the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/xgPM865YKP — Mark Hoffman (@MJSphotog) March 3, 2022

In addition to the butterfly tattoo on his right shin, Herro has “MKE” tattooed on his ankle.

Herro Is Dealing With a Respiratory Illness But Is Expected to Play in Game 1

On Sunday, May 1, the Heat released quite a lengthy injury report for the Heat’s series opener against the Sixers, which is set to take place Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET the FTX Arena. However, the only player to be officially ruled out for Gam1 against Philadelphia was starting point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out due to a calf injury suffered in Game 3 against the Hawks.

Herro, along with forward Markieff Morris, are dealing with non-COVID illnesses, and are listed as questionable. Other players listed as questionable include Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf), Max Strus (hamstring), and Jimmy Butler (knee).

While that list sounds daunting, the Heat also announced that everyone except for Lowry should be ready to roll Monday night. Herro “says he will be ready to go for Game 1,” the Heat’s official Twitter account revealed.

Herro Has Yet to Have a Breakout Game During the Playoffs

Herro should in line to have a breakout game against the Sixers, as his performance thus far in the playoffs has paled in comparison to his regular-season numbers. During the series against the Hawks, the Kentucky alum averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

During the regular season, Herro averaged 20.7 points, four assists, and five rebounds per game, which is why he appears to be a shoo-in to win the NBA’s 2022 Sixth Man of the Year Award. However, Five Reasons Sports Network’s Brady Hawk believes Herro will come alive against the Sixers. Hawk wrote on May 1:

Herro didn’t have the greatest first round offensive series, but guess what: it wasn’t supposed to be a Herro series. As noted before that opening round, it was a time for Butler to turn it up with the defense falling into his strengths, and a match-up for shooters to prosper. Both happened. Yet now it’s pretty clear that this match-up will allow one thing with or without Embiid: Tyler Herro to shine.

Tyler Herro is so smooth. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/SXHKLu9EG1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 27, 2022

Heading into Monday night’s game, Herro is focused on how he can help the team shut down Sixers star James Harden.

“In the past series, we were able to defend an elite guard,” Herro said, “and Philly’s got Harden and [Tyrese] Maxey, who are great guards.

“So [it means] being able to take our experience from that in the past series and applying it to this next series, if [Joel] Embiid doesn’t play.”

Embiid, the leading league MVP candidate, has already been ruled for Game 1 with a right orbital fracture and mild concussion that he suffered during Philadelphia’s series-clinching Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors.

