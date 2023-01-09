Heat Proposal Ditches Tyler Herro for $215 Million Star

As the February 9 NBA Trade Deadline approaches, more and more pressure builds on the Miami Heat to make some sort of move. A heartbreaking 102-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on January 8 brought Miami down to just one game over .500 on the season. The Heat’s record of 21-20 is good enough for just eighth in the Eastern Conference, which isn’t where they’d hoped to be after a first place finish last year.

In order to turn the season around and push towards a playoff spot, Miami may have to swing some sort of trade. On the January 5 edition of the HoopsHype Podcast, hosts Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan highlighted some potential landing spots for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, should he be moved this season. The Heat were on the list, alongside the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

“Miami’s best trade asset to dangle is Tyler Herro in a theoretical trade package,” Scotto said. “Overall, however, Chicago hasn’t shown a willingness to be a seller yet, with about a month until the trade deadline, while currently on the edge of competing for a back-end Play In spot.”

A move like this wouldn’t make a ton of sense for the Heat. LaVine and Herro have similar playstyles, with both being score first guards. If you’re Miami, why would you shake up the team chemistry by shipping out a guy that the team has had success with?

This season Herro is averaging career-highs in points per game at 21.2, rebounds per game at 6, and assists per game at 4.4. He’s been able to pour in points rather efficiently, especially from beyond the arc. Herro has shot 44.5% from the field and 39.2% from the 3-point line.

LaVine has tallied similar stats to Herro this year. The Bulls guard has averaged 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 36 games so far. He’s also been slightly more efficient than Herro, shooting 46.9% overall and 40.5% from deep.

Tyler Herro Shares Important Knee Injury Update

Herro gave Heat fans a scare on the final play of the loss to the Nets. The 22-year-old slipped and fell as Jimmy Butler drove to the rim for a potential game-winner. He had to be helped to the locker room after grabbing his knee on the hardwood.

That should have been a foul call. And to add injury to insult Tyler Herro went down holding his knee. pic.twitter.com/qjmTVdn4HP — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 9, 2023

After the loss, he shared an encouraging update with the media.

“I had slipped, the floor was wet… and I unexpectedly fell” he explained. “I’m good, I’m good.”

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra echoed that Herro sounds like he’ll be okay, but was due for further testing in the morning.

Heat Proposal Trades Kyle Lowry in 3-Team Deal

Herro isn’t the only Heat guard whose name has been thrown around in trade rumors. Kyle Lowry was named by Heavy.com’s Jack Simone in the following proposed three-team deal, involving the Heat, Lakers, and Washington Wizards:

Lakers receive: Lowry, Will Barton, Duncan Robinson, Taj Gibson

Heat receive: Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris, Kendrick Nunn

Wizards receive: Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jovic, 2027 1st-Round Pick (Top-5 Protected via LAL), 2029 1st-Round Pick (Top-10 Protected via MIA)

Simone explained how the deal would not only give Miami a boost this season, but allow them to spend their money more wisely in the future.

“Miami would improve its short-term and long-term outlook. Pairing Kuzma next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt would make for a great duo, and the Heat could re-sign him after this year,” Simone wrote. “Morris isn’t quite as good as Lowry, but he’s much cheaper, and this trade would improve Miami’s depth. They would also get to have a nice reunion with Nunn, who played his best basketball with the Heat.”