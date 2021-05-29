Heat Veteran Throws Chair During Furious Tirade in Game 4 Loss

The Miami Heat were swept in the first round of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, and veteran Udonis Haslem was livid as his teammates failed to deliver during Game 4.

While Game 1 was a nail-biter overtime loss, the Heat lost 132-98 in Game 2, suffered an embarrassing 113-84 loss in Game 3. As Miami went down 120-103 on Saturday, Haslem was so furious, he threw a chair onto the court while delivering a passionate speech to his teammates.

And the spectacle was caught on national TV.

As a franchise, the Heat haven’t been swept in the first round of the playoffs since 2007, and this was the first-ever sweep since Erik Spoelstra became head coach.

Game 4 marked the final game of the season for the soon-to-be 41-year-old forward and the Heat. And for those wondering why Miami continues to use an active roster spot for a player who barely plays, Spoelstra believes what Haslem delivers off the court is invaluable.

Spoelstra said earlier this season, “His impact on this team, especially in a year like this, where there’s been just so many unpredictable things thrown at you, to have that kind of leadership in developing and bringing stability to everybody in the locker room, whether you’re young or a 30-year-old veteran, UD is the guy who can bring that kind of leadership and stability.”

“You just can’t put a price or an analytic on it,” Coach Spo continued. “And if you try to explain it to some people, they might not understand. But everybody in this building is really grateful to have UD here providing and doing what he does.”

Is Haslem Heading Toward Retirement?

As for whether or not Haslem is ready to hang up his jersey, it seems abundantly clear that he will not be forced out. When he feels it’s his time, he will go. If he wants to return for the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Heat franchise will figure out a way to make it work.

“He’s just an incredible rock of stability and leadership and mentorship,” Spoelstra said during the 2019 NBA Finals. “That’s at all levels. It’s not just to our young players. It’s to our veteran players. And he provides just great guidance and mentorship to this head coach as well. I love him.”

Following the Heat’s sweep on Saturday, Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman tweeted that Haslem didn’t return to the court for a final curtain call which means there’s likely a 19th NBA season in the forward’s future.

While Haslem may have some job security, the following players become free agents this summer, and may not remain in South Bech next season: Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Trevor Ariza, Max Strus, Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica, Gabe Vincent, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, and Dewayne Dedmon.

