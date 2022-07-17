Udonis Haslem Reveals Shocking Story From Free Agency Meeting with Heat

Udonis Haslem has been playing for the Miami Heat for the past 19 seasons. Since being drafted by the Heat in 2002, the forward has cemented himself as a franchise cornerstone and one of the best mentors in the NBA. It’s what Haslem brings to the Heat and Heat Culture that keeps him a top Miami’s free agent wishlist this offseason, despite only appearing in 13 games in the 2021-22 season.

Haslem was named a priority for the Heat this offseason. Bringing him back for his twentieth year in a Heat uniform is paramount for how the team continues to move forward. Haslem discussed why he remains in a Heat uniform rather than joining the coaching ranks in a recent interview. In that same interview, he talked about what his meeting with the Heat was like as free agency opened on June 30.

Haslem on Meeting with Heat Brass

When free agency opened on June 30, the Miami Heat sent representatives to Haslem immediately after the window opened. Haslem appeared on the most recent episode of The Long Shot podcast with teammate Duncan Robinson and shared the hilarious story of his encounter with Heat VP Tim Donovan.

The immediate meeting was a surprise for Haslem, and because of that, when a black SUV with fully tinted windows approached his family in his front yard, he started thinking the worst.

“I was in Orlando with my kids and that sh*t almost got shot up. I was in Orlando with my kids out in the front yard and a black SUV pulled up riding slow,” Haslem said. “I didn’t know who the f*ck it was at first. My wife knew, but I didn’t know. So I’m outside with my kids in the front yard in Orlando…then I see this black SUV riding up slow. Now it’s creeping, and it’s slow… and I can’t see nothing! Now it’s stopped and he takes a little while before he gets out the car. My instincts kicked in.”

Haslem went on to explain that should he need to he was ready to tackle whoever got out of the car. Then it was Heat Vice President Tim Donovan there to let him know that the Heat would want him back next season for year 20 in Miami.

“But it was all love, man. It was appreciative. I understand how people feel about me and what I mean to the organization. The conversation was about what’s next for us. Me, as a businessman and what’s next for us as an organization, and how do we make that come together.

Haslem on Returning to the Heat

Based on his comments there, Haslem is expected to be back in Miami, a move that is just as important to him as it is for the Heat franchise. At the closing press conference for Miami, Haslem shared that he will take time to discuss the move with his family and then make a final decision about a return.

“I will take my time and sit down the family, Pat, Micky and talk about what’s next and where it goes,” Haslem told reporters. “Now is time to take a mental break and figure it out.”