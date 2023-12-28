Michigan Football Star Puts Alabama on Notice With 5-Word Message

The latest Michigan football news shows that star running back Blake Corum is confident as the team takes on Alabama. When asked about the public perception of the two teams, Corum had a message: ‘We’re still the top dog.”

Corum is referring to the Wolverines’ status as the No. 1 seed. The Wolverines running back also expressed how much of a “good challenge” it will be to face Bama.

“Yeah, they flipped it from the jump,” Corum explained during a December 21, 2023 media session. “As soon as they announced we’d be playing Alabama, I feel like they flipped it from the jump. Which is fine. It’s all people’s opinions and what they think. But we’re going into it, like I said last time, as a top dog.

“We are the No. 1 team of the nation, and we’re going to treat it as such. Alabama’s a great team. After watching film, they’re coached really well, defense flies around. So, it’s definitely going to be a challenge that we’re super excited for. We love a good challenge. But yeah, we’re still the top dog and that’s how we’re going in.”

Michigan Football News: Blake Corum Has Scored a TD in Every Wolverines Game This Season

Corum has a reason to be confident as the playmaker has scored at least one touchdown in all of Michigan’s 13 games this season. The running back has 218 carries for 1,028 yards and 24 touchdowns heading into the Rose Bowl.

Vegas still appears to be respecting Michigan as the Wolverines are slight favorites over Bama. The latest College Football Playoff odds have Michigan as a 1.5-point favorite against Alabama.

Heavy Sports’ computer projections powered by Quarter4 have the Wolverines as a more comfortable favorite. These projections have Michigan as a 3.5-point favorite and give the Wolverines a 60% chance to win.

Michigan Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Did Not Squash His Interest in the NFL

Video: ⁦@chengelis⁩ asking Jim Harbaugh about NFL rumors and me asking about #Chargers pic.twitter.com/3p4EO1RD0p — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) December 27, 2023

Rumors continue to swirl regarding Jim Harbaugh’s future. Michigan has arrived in Southern California and Harbaugh was asked about his future.

Harbaugh did not exactly shoot down his potential interest in NFL vacancies. Instead, Harbaugh tried to emphasize his focus on facing the Crimson Tide.

“Such a one-track mind,” Harbaugh told reporters on December 27 when asked about the NFL rumors. “That’s the way we going about things. It’s literally whatever day we’re in looking to get the most out of it, dominate the day.

“Then we’ll go to sleep tonight, wake up tomorrow and see if we can’t dominate that day. It’s a single-minded group. It’s very focused on just taking care of business today and see if we can’t do the same tomorrow.”

Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Has a 10-Year, $125 Million Contract Extension Offer

.@ColinCowherd's message to the Jim Harbaugh critics: "He's going to win… He's going to be fine. He's going to go to the NFL and get $20 million a year." pic.twitter.com/VSFzH7A85e — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 21, 2023

Harbaugh’s comments come days after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Michigan has given the coach a 10-year, $125 million contract extension offer. The one caveat is that Harbaugh is unable to discuss taking an NFL job in 2024.

“Sources say Harbaugh, whose current deal runs through 2026, received an offer from Michigan for a 10-year, $125-million contract extension that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed on December 24. “Yet there is a caveat, and it’s NFL-related.

“If he signed the deal — which he has not yet done — Harbaugh would agree not to entertain or accept an NFL job for the 2024 season. The NFL clause would be one season only, but that’s apparently been enough to drag out the process.”