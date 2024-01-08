J.J. McCarthy NIL: How Much Money Does Michigan QB Make?

Being the Michigan Wolverines quarterback has made J.J. McCarthy’s NIL deals extremely profitable. On3.com projects that McCarthy’s NIL value is $1.4 million. This figure ranks No. 11 for all college football players in On3’s projections.

McCarthy is one of the most visible college football athletes given his status as Michigan QB1. The star is also attractive to brands given his combined social media following of 360,000.

It is important to note that these NIL projections are estimates as most NIL deals are not made public. McCarthy’s profitability got a boost by landing a deal with the GOAT. Tom Brady made McCarthy one of the ambassadors for his BRADY apparel company.

McCarthy also has a number of other NIL deals including Alo Yoga, Topps, Wolverine Boots and Bose, per On3.com. The Michigan quarterback’s collection of business partnerships has made him one of the models to follow in the NIL space.

“J.J. is the perfect example of everything that NIL is and can be,” one agent told On3.com’s Jeremy Crabtree in a January 8, 2024 article titled, “College Football Playoff championship game showcases big NIL success stories.” “He’s carried himself perfectly on and off the field, and he’s built his brand into one of the best in football – pro and college.”

Michigan Football’s J.J. McCarthy Can Likely Make More Money in the NFL for 2024

Tom Brady’s BRADY Brand has partnered with the M Den, releasing a Michigan collection. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has signed on as an ambassador, along with a number of Michigan athletes. Valiant Management facilitated. More via @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/Xr66Wm1iAw pic.twitter.com/gxyifyExS7 — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) November 9, 2023

Heading into the national title game, McCarthy has yet to announce a decision on his future. McCarthy has a wide range of draft projections. Yet, it is likely that the Wolverines quarterback can make even more money in the NFL.

ESPN’s Matt Miller noted that McCarthy is firmly in the first round if the quarterback declares for the 2024 NFL draft. For comparison, the Chiefs selected pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the final pick of the first round in the 2023 draft.

The rookie landed a four-year, $11.8 million contract. Kansas City also possesses a fifth-year option given his first-round status.

J.J. McCarthy’s NFL Draft Outlook: Michigan Quarterback Is Projected to Go in the First Round

Keep in mind, McCarthy can also continue his NIL partnerships in the NFL. At the next level, McCarthy will have multiple revenue streams. McCarthy can combine his NFL salary with endorsement opportunities.

“I have him at QB4 and No. 22 overall on my board behind Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Jayden Daniels (LSU),” Miller said of McCarthy’s draft stock in a January 6 story titled, “2024 NFL draft questions on J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr.” “That could put him anywhere from the top 10 of the first round down to a pick in the late-20s, depending on how fast the other passers come off the board.

“The biggest equation in McCarthy’s draft stock is the unknown. Of the top six quarterbacks in the class — Williams, Maye, Daniels, McCarthy, Penix and Oregon’s Bo Nix — he has thrown the fewest passes (472) and fewest touchdown passes (49),” Miller continued.

“The pre-draft process will be huge for extrapolating McCarthy from the Michigan scheme and seeing his talents as a pure passer. But he is still firmly in the Round 1 conversation and is seen around the NFL as a potential top-15 pick, as long as he leaves school early and declares.”