Michigan Football’s ‘Muzzled’ Jim Harbaugh Sounds Off on Sign Stealing

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has repeatedly said he is unable to talk about the sign stealing scandal. As Michigan headed into the Rose Bowl, Harbaugh claimed he was “muzzled” from talking about the investigation.

During an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith released hours before kickoff against Alabama, Harbaugh still said plenty to show his frustration over questions the “savage warriors.”

“It just started a little bit earlier than that [the first suspension],” Harbaugh explained in the January 1, 2024 feature. “People were questioning just how good our team was. ‘They got a weak schedule and everything. Sign stealing, you know, that’s why they were good.’ They were questioning these savage warriors.”

Now, Michigan is just one game away from a national championship after the team’s thrilling defeat over Bama in the Rose Bowl. Harbaugh claims he is being strong-armed from discussing the matter.

“Yeah, I would love to talk about that,” Harbaugh adds. “Unfortunately, as part of that I’m not allowed to. [I’m] muzzled when it comes to that, but I was very clear on the day that it came out in a statement exactly where I stood on that.”

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Denied Knowledge of Staff Members Illegally Stealing Signs

Play

Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for three games after their investigation. The Wolverines found themselves under fire after evidence surfaced of former staff member Connor Stallions going beyond the rules to steal signals.

Harbaugh is referring to a statement that the Michigan coach released on October 19, 2023. The Wolverines coach denied having any knowledge of staff members illegally stealing signals.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said at the time. “I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that action.”

Jim Harbaugh Has Declined to Squash Rumors He Could Bolt the Michigan Football Program for the NFL

"I LOVE MY GUYS." Jim Harbaugh just took his alma mater to the national championship game 👏 pic.twitter.com/kfGehn7ulh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024

There are also plenty of questions surrounding Harbaugh’s future in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh has been much more elusive when answering questions about his coaching future. Rumors continue to heat up linking Harbaugh to NFL head coaching vacancies.

“Such a one-track mind,” Harbaugh said in a December 27 media session when asked about the NFL rumors. “That’s the way we going about things. It’s literally whatever day we’re in looking to get the most out of it, dominate the day.

“Then we’ll go to sleep tonight, wake up tomorrow and see if we can’t dominate that day. It’s a single-minded group. It’s very focused on just taking care of business today and see if we can’t do the same tomorrow.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Harbaugh is considering a 10-year, $125 million contract extension with Michigan. The deal would prevent Harbaugh from talking with NFL teams in 2024.

For now, Michigan will turn their focus to the national championship matchup. The Wolverines are expected to be favored over either Washington or Texas in the grand finale.