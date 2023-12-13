Michigan Football Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Predicted to Land Star QB in Portal

The Michigan football rumors are heating up as top contenders battle in the transfer portal. Assuming J.J. McCarthy is headed to the 2024 NFL draft, the Wolverines will be in the market for a new quarterback.

One name to watch is UCLA quarterback Dante Moore who is a Detroit, Mich. native. Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard offers his college football transfer portal predictions for the top players. The analyst has Jim Harbaugh landing his next potential star quarterback in Moore.

“Allen Trieu of 247Sports wrote recently that Moore ‘possibly’ will visit Oregon next weekend, and that’s even with the Ducks securing a portal commitment from Dillon Gabriel, who has one year of eligibility remaining,” Shepard detailed in a December 12, 2023 article titled, “Predicting Landing Spots for Biggest Names in the 2023 Transfer Portal.”

“If Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy decides to forego his final season in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines could be a major threat to land Moore, too. Miami is another program that has been linked to the 18-year-old and has some predictions on his On3 profile,” Shepard continued.

“Moore may take his time, a la Jayden Daniels a couple of seasons ago. But if things line up and McCarthy leaves the Wolverines, it makes too much sense not to predict. It’s all up in the air right now.”

College Football Transfer Portal 2024: Oregon Among the Favorites to Land Dante Moore

Why is there so much buzz around Moore given his inconsistent freshman season with the Bruins? Moore is a former five-star recruit who was the No. 4 ranked player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports, before joining UCLA.

There is plenty of Michigan football rumors suggesting Ann Arbor would be a perfect fit for Moore. If Harbaugh enters the quarterback sweepstakes, the Wolverines will be in a battle.

On3.com’s Pete Nakos reports Oregon is still a contender for Moore in the latest college football transfer portal news. This update comes despite the Ducks already landing Dillon Gabriel.

“As On3’s Chad Simmons reported last week, a visit to Oregon at some point this week is still in the works,” Nakos wrote in a December 12 story, “Transfer Portal Intel: Latest on Cam Ward, Dante Moore, Trevor Etienne and others.” “Speaking to a source close to the situation, a Friday to Saturday visit is being closely looked at.

“Oklahoma transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel committed to the Ducks over the weekend. Moore is still open to landing at Oregon. Since he entered the portal, the key variable has been finding a place to be developed. Learning behind Gabriel would check that off. And he already knows Dan Lanning; Dante Moore was once an Oregon commit.”

Michigan Football Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Urged to Make Run at QB Compared to Jayden Daniels

Moore put up modest numbers during his lone season in Westwood. The quarterback threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while completing 53.5% of his passes. If anyone can get Moore to play up to his potential, it is Harbaugh which is why the Michigan football rumors are heating up.

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill views Michigan as the best fit for Moore. The veteran college football analyst sees some similarities between Moore’s game and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

“Moore is likely at the top of a lot of people’s boards because of his upside, eligibility and flashes he showed this fall at UCLA,” Luginbill detailed in a December 12 story titled, “Best fits for top 10 transfer portal quarterbacks.”

“Going to Michigan makes sense for Moore, a Detroit native, who would get to go back home and compete for a championship every year during his remaining eligibility. He’s not quite the same runner, but as a passer, he has a lot of the same traits Jayden Daniels possesses.