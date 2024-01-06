Jim Harbaugh & J.J. McCarthy Could Bolt Michigan Football for Raiders

The Michigan football program could be in the market for both a new quarterback and head coach. Rumors continue to swirl about head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future and potentially leaving Michigan for the NFL.

ESPN’s Matt Miller pondered whether the duo could team up at the next level. The NFL analyst suggests the Raiders are a potential fit for both Harbaugh and McCarthy.

This is complicated as McCarthy can be selected by any NFL franchise if he enters the 2024 draft. Miller labeled the Las Vegas Raiders as the best NFL fit for McCarthy.

“McCarthy is an efficient passer with a strong arm, good mobility and a toughness that scouts love and praise consistently,” Miller wrote in a January 6 article titled, “2024 NFL draft questions on J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr.” “He has also won a ton of games in college — 26-1 — and scouts mention it often. But what NFL team makes the most sense for McCarthy?

“Well, the Las Vegas Raiders could very well hire his college coach, Jim Harbaugh (who recently said McCarthy is the greatest quarterback in Michigan football history). They have a big hole at quarterback, and with a pick projected to be in the middle of Round 1, McCarthy could be the answer.”

Michigan Football’s Jim Harbaugh Is Being Linked in NFL Rumors to the Raiders & Chargers

Harbaugh has declined to address speculation about his future, but NFL rumors are continuing to gain momentum. The Athletic’s Dianni Russini reported that Harbaugh is among the top candidates for the Chargers opening.

“University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who recently hired NFL agent Don Yee (who represents both Tom Brady and Sean Payton), is a top candidate for Los Angeles,” the NFL insider detailed in a January 6 story titled, “Russini: What I’m hearing about the NFL coaching carousel entering Week 18.” “We’ll see how aggressive the Spanos family will get and if they are the first team to get Harbaugh on the phone after Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game.”

Russini also co-signed with Miller that the Raiders are a potential landing spot for Harbaugh. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce is a strong internal candidate for the Las Vegas job. It will be worth watching to see if the Raiders get aggressive in potentially pursuing Harbaugh.

“[Owner Mark Davis] has always made it known that a team in Las Vegas needs a star coach,” Russini added. “Harbaugh is very much atop his list, as is Belichick if he leaves New England. If you recall, Davis wanted to hire Harbaugh in 2015 before the coach took the Michigan job.”

NFL Draft 2024: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Is a Potential Top-15 Pick

Harbaugh has generated much of the Michigan discussion, but McCarthy’s departure means would leave a sizable hole at quarterback. Miller reported NFL teams have McCarthy firmly in the first round with the potential to go inside the top 15.

The Wolverines have not added a portal quarterback but did land Jadyn Davis in the 2024 class. The four-star quarterback is enrolled and already practicing with the team. McCarthy has been quiet about his future with the Wolverines focused on the College Football Playoff.

“The pre-draft process will be huge for extrapolating McCarthy from the Michigan scheme and seeing his talents as a pure passer,” Miller noted. “But he is still firmly in the Round 1 conversation and is seen around the NFL as a potential top-15 pick, as long as he leaves school early and declares.”