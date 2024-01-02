Analyst Believes Harbaugh Has Restored Greatness to Michigan Wolverines

It is a good day to be a part of the Michigan Wolverines‘ family. On Monday, January 1, the Wolverines took down the Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-20, in an overtime thriller at the Rose Bowl.

ESPN’s Pat McAfee was on the field discussing the victory and how important of a night it was for Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. McAfee said, “I do believe Jim Harbaugh has restored greatness at his alma matter of Michigan.”

Harbaugh has had a whirlwind season going from being mired in a scandal, resulting in a suspension during the season, to achieving the No. 1 seed in the playoff and knocking off SEC powerhouse Alabama.

Restoring Michigan to a top program in the country was a goal of Harbaugh’s from when he took over in 2015, according to McAfee. Harbaugh has had a winning record in eight of nine seasons, with the only losing year being during Covid in 2020.

He has led Michigan to three straight playoff appearances, but the last two have resulted in first round losses.

“Three straight college football playoff games. If it would have been three losses, I wonder what that would have meant for Jim Harbaugh and his legacy,” McAfee said.

Instead, Harbaugh’s rollercoaster season will continue when Michigan takes on the winner of Washington Huskies vs. Texas Longhorns for the National Championship on Monday, January 8.

Michigan’s Blake Corum Reacts to Win Over Crimson Tide

Michigan did not play their best game offensively today but that is to be expected against a team like Alabama. However, the players made the key plays when it counted, including a 75-yard touchdown drive to tie the game in the waning minutes of the game.

One of those key players was running back Blake Corum, who was instrumental in both the receiving and rushing phases of the game.

HEARTWARMING: Michigan superstar Blake Corum THANKS GOD for allowing him to be here especially after his injury last year. Says he believed in all of his teammates. 💙🤍💙🤍 A #NFL team will be getting a very special player and person, @blake_corum

pic.twitter.com/dcJ6megxFE — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 2, 2024

After the victory he told on field reporters, “I love my guys. I love my guys…. I’m just blessed.”

The senior was emotional after the win saying, “This time last year I wasn’t here, so I just want to thank god. Full circle, full 365 and I’m blessed.”

Corum was injured at the end of the 2022 season and missed last season’s playoff game against Texas Christian University. Michigan is a different team with him leading their powerful rushing attack and it showed tonight.

Corum ran the ball 19 times for 83 yards and a touchdown, and then added another 2 catches for 35 yards and another touchdown. Corum recorded all 25 yards in overtime for the Wolverines, including a 17-yard touchdown run, which turned out to be the winning score.

The two touchdowns gives Corum 26 total touchdowns on the season for the Maize. Corum has come up big for the Wolverines all season, being a focal point of the offense and a leader in the locker room.

Corum said, “I’ll see you in Houston.”

Hail to the Victors, Michigan Fans React

The Michigan Wolverines have one of the most loyal and rabid fan bases in the country and they are celebrating getting over the hump to the final.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “This is a legendary run from Blake Corum. Will go down as one of the best plays in Michigan Football history! He came back to cement himself as a legend at Michigan and he did just that!”

Another user wrote about her father, “Casually sobbing because I’ve been watching my dad root for Michigan my whole life & this reaction is EVERYTHING!!!”

Casually sobbing because I’ve been watching my dad root for Michigan my whole life & this reaction is EVERYTHING!!! pic.twitter.com/wynGPJZVnH — ᗴᗰIᒪOᑌ 🌻 (@emiloubrownxo) January 2, 2024

Another fan described the fourth down stuff of Alabama QB Jalen Milroe as, “A play Michigan fans will talk about for generations.”

A play Michigan fans will talk about for generations. pic.twitter.com/vFRICaSjnG — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) January 2, 2024

Michigan fans will now be watching to see who their opponent in the final will be. Michigan has taken the first step, but still will have one more battle for the National Championship against either the Huskies or Longhorns.