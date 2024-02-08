Damian Lillard Calls Out Patrick Beverley After Bucks Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks made a midseason splash when they acquired Patrick Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers. Beverley has a checkered past with Damian Lillard before the latter joined the Bucks. However, Lillard told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that he is excited to play with Beverley.

“As for Pat, he brings an edge and a defensive tenacity on the perimeter that we need,” Lillard told Haynes via his X account. “There are not many players who bring it on a nightly like him. I look forward to working together. Our past personal issues don’t trump an opportunity to win a championship.”

.@Dame_Lillard to @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport on becoming teammates with Pat Beverley (@patbev21): “First, I want to say I’m sad to see Cam [Payne] go. We developed a friendship that I cherish. As for Pat, he brings an edge and a defensive tenacity on the perimeter that we need.… pic.twitter.com/ZkHl1KmssJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 8, 2024

Their previous bad blood stemmed from when the two talked trash with one another when Lillard played for the Trail Blazers and Beverley played for the Lakers during the 2022-23 season.

Things only worsened when Beverley took a shot at Lillard for not being able to score much when the two faced off.

Postgame Pat Bev: "If he would have cooked me you would have said 'I couldn't guard him.' But he misses a couple shots and it's a 'slow shooting night.' 'Good job on Dame' sounds better." pic.twitter.com/7l3Y6TwsQD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 23, 2023

Lillard responded to Beverley’s words via his X account, calling him a con man, among other things.

Con man. Flip from above the rim https://t.co/EpKvfyY3VG — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 23, 2023

Beverley has patched things up with other former-rivals-turned-teammates like Russell Westbrook. Beverley had a much worse past with Westbrook than he did with Lillard, but the two buried the hatchet when Beverley joined the Lakers in 2022. Even though they weren’t teammates for very long.

Russell Westbrook told Patrick Beverley that if the Lakers win he wants a ring. 💍 🤣 (h/t @JamesEdrick3) pic.twitter.com/7cmyv1qzOU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 4, 2023

Patrick Beverley Wants to Make Up With Damian Lillard

After the Bucks acquired Patrick Beverley, Beverley gave his first thoughts on the trade. His thoughts included how he hopes to patch things up with Damian Lillard.

“I gotta get my relationship right with Dame. It’s time to win a championship,” Beverley said while talking to a friend.

The first one to report the Bucks trade for Beverley was, in fact, Beverley’s podcast via X.

BREAKING: @patbev21 to the Milwaukee Bucks — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 8, 2024

Beverley brings a stellar defensive reputation to the Bucks. The Bucks currently rank No. 18 among NBA teams in defensive rating, allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com. The Bucks must decide what role Beverley will have with the team, whether he’ll be paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt or if he comes off the bench.

Robin Lopez Jokingly Shouts Out Patrick Beverley

Robin Lopez and Patrick Beverley were teammates for an hour, give or take, on February 8. After the Bucks acquired Beverley, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported via his X account that the Bucks traded Lopez to the Kings. He also reported that the Kings will buy out Lopez.

The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. Lopez is expected to be waived and become a free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

After the Bucks traded Lopez, he jokingly shouted out Beverley for their short time as teammates.

“I enjoyed being teammates with Patrick Beverley for all of an hour and 45 minutes. I’ll never forget those times. #Indelible,” Lopez wrote via his X account.

I enjoyed being teammates with Patrick Beverley for all of an hour and 45 minutes I'll never forget those times#Indelible — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) February 8, 2024

Trading Lopes both opens up a roster spot for the Bucks and saves them on luxury tax. That is important since they have crossed the NBA’s second tax apron. The Bucks will likely turn to the buyout market to see if they can acquire any upgrades.

Trading for Beverley signals that the Bucks clearly want to improve their defense. Players on the buyout market typically don’t bring a steady infusion of anything on either side of the court. However, the Bucks clearly feel like they can get someone potentially better than Robin Lopez.