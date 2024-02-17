Patrick Beverley Throws Shade at Sixers After Bucks Trade

It didn’t take much time for the new Milwaukee Bucks addition Patrick Beverley to stir up the spot against his old team, the Philadelphia 76ers. On his podcast, Beverley talked about the difference between the Bucks and Sixers.

The Rights to Ricky Sanchez Podcast’s X account aggregated a clip of Beverley’s show in which he explained what makes the Bucks better than the Sixers in a conversation with an ex-teammate.

“I talked to Tobias [Harris] on the phone. He’s like, ‘Yo, what’s the biggest difference?’ I’m like, ‘Everybody wants to win. Everybody wants to win.’ Everybody wants to win. It’s not about stats. It’s not about numbers here. It’s not about who gets the ball. Everybody here wants to win.”

The Bucks have a better record than the Sixers do at 35-21 compared to 33-22. However, Joel Embiid’s meniscus tear must factor into the equation. Also, the Bucks have more success to their name as a franchise compared to the Sixers, as they’ve won the championship. Not to mention, they’ve advanced past the second round multiple times over the past several seasons.

Since the Bucks acquired Patrick Beverley, they have gone 2-2. Despite his short time with the team, the Bucks have left an impression on him.

Patrick Beverley’s Midseason Reporting

Patrick Beverley has done his best impression of an NBA insider since the NBA Trade Deadline on February 8. Beverley reported through his podcast’s X account that the Sixers had traded him to the Bucks.

Since the trade, Beverley has also reported that ex-Sixer Marcus Morris had planned to join the Timberwolves

Morris has not picked a new team, so this has yet to be confirmed. Beverley reported other intel that proved to be correct. Before Danilo Gallinari joined the Bucks, Beverley reported that the Bucks and the Clippers were among his interested suitors.

“Danilo Gallinari will land with either the Los Angeles Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks – Per Sources,” Beverley reported through his podcast’s X account on February 15.

Gallinari then chose the Bucks. Not only that, but The Athletic’s Shams Charania confirmed that the Clippers had interest in Gallinari.

The commonality with Morris and Gallinari is that they both played with Beverley for multiple years with the Clippers.

Patrick Beverley Speaks Candidly on Nuggets

The Sixers weren’t the only team that Patrick Beverley called out on his podcast. During that same episode, Beverley said that, despite what the Nuggets have previously accomplished, playing the champs motivates him to play better.

“I’ve been having my way with Denver this year,” Beverley said. “Belt to ass… I figured it out. The blood is bubbling a little bit when you play the champs. That’s just how it goes. You’ll get everybody’s best punch if you’re the champs.”

Beverley has gone up against the Nuggets three times during the 2023-24 season. Twice with the Sixers and once with the Bucks. In that span, he is 2-1. Among his more notable performances was in his one loss, where he put up 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Beverley won’t get another shot at the Nuggets in the regular season. The postseason could be a different story.