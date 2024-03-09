Reggie Miller Sends Strong Message to Damian Lillard After Surpassing Him

While the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers, Damian Lillard hit a crucial milestone. By hitting his 2,561st three-pointer, he surpassed Reggie Miller for fourth all-time on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made.

With this triple, Damian Lillard passes Reggie Miller for 4th on the All-Time 3-pointers list with 2,561! MIL-LAL Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/EBGBiwisEh — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2024

During the game, Miller sent a message to Lillard via Haynes’ X account.

“Congratulations Dame on moving up the charts. I’ve always loved your mentality and approach as a shooter. You’ve put in the long hours required to call yourself one of the best in the world. Continued success.”

Reggie Miller to @BleacherReport on Damian Lillard surpassing him for 4th on NBA’s all-time 3-PTs made list (2,561): “Congratulations Dame on moving up the charts. I’ve always loved your mentality and approach as a shooter. You’ve put in the long hours required to call yourself… pic.twitter.com/Vy47xEDhTS — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 9, 2024

Miller sent another message to Lillard, which the Bucks’ Official X account posted.

“I’ve always been a big fan of yours because you are clutch. What better person to do it than you? Congratulations!”

Damian Lillard has passed Reggie Miller for the fourth-most threes in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/oEc6bsbgWn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 9, 2024

Miller may not have been the first player to hit a three-pointer, but he was the first NBA star to make it his calling card. The NBA didn’t adopt the three-point shot until 1979. While players occasionally shot from it, they didn’t shoot them at nearly the same volume they do now. Miller was the first player to utilize the three-point shot to his and the Pacers’ advantage.

Damian Lillard is the fourth player to pass him, as Ray Allen, Stephen Curry, and James Harden all surpassed him beforehand.

Damian Lillard Leaves Giannis Off Desired Starting Five

While talking with influencer “nelsontheprodigy_,” Damian Lillard revealed who he’d want in his starting five if he had his choice. With said hypothetical starting lineup, Lillard left out Giannis Antetokounmpo along with his other Bucks teammates.

“It would be me, LeBron (James), Steph(en Curry), Kevin Durant, and I’m gonna go with Bam Adebayo,” Lillard said.

None of these players have played with Lillard in the NBA, so it’s possible that he left Antetokounmpo because he currently plays with him.

However, Lillard played with Durant and Adebayo on Team USA in 2021 during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It was also heavily reported that Lillard originally wanted to play for the Heat when he requested a trade from Portland.

Damian Lillard’s contract ends in 2027, per Spotrac, so even if he wants to play with any of those players, he will have to wait a while before he gets the chance.

Charles Barkley Believes Bucks Aren’t Scary

Despite being a top-3 seed in the Eastern Conference, Charles Barkley does not believe that the Bucks are scary.

During the March 7 broadcast of NBA on TNT, Barkley said, “Other than the Celtics, there’s not a single team in the East that scares you,” per NBA on TNT’s X account.

He acknowledged the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, that’s not enough for him to believe in the Bucks.

“[The Bucks have] Giannis and Dame, but nobody fears them because they don’t have a lot of athletic ability.

“Other than the Celtics, there’s not a single team in the East that scares you. … [The Bucks have] Giannis and Dame but nobody fears them because they don't have a lot of athletic ability.” Chuck on the Eastern Conference playoff race pic.twitter.com/Jb0ZCfFRRc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2024

The Bucks have one of the NBA’s best players in Antetokounmpo, and Lillard is still an excellent scorer as his second-in-command. However, the Bucks are on pace to have a worse record than they did in the 2022-23 season and likely won’t get the No. 1 seed.

The Bucks can prove Barkley wrong in the playoffs, but they’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.