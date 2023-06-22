Keyshawn Johnson Names Broncos as Best Fit for Pro Bowl RB

After owning the worst scoring offense in the NFL last season, the Denver Broncos need to add as many weapons as they can if they want to contend for a fourth Lombardi Trophy sooner than later.

Rumblings have continued to surface about the Broncos adding another running back to their roster while Javonte Williams returns from his torn ACL.

During his radio show “Keyshawn, JWill, and Max,” on June 21, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson named the Broncos as the best landing spot for former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

“I think when you look at what Sean Payton wants to do, he wants to get back to early age Russell Wilson with the Seahawks. Play defense, let him manage the football and run the ball extremely well.” Johnson continued, “You go back to Drew Brees and what he had every single year when he was cookin’ in New Orleans was they could run the football. That’s Sean Payton, he wants to run the football and do those things. When did Russell Wilson have early success in Seattle? They ran the football. He got a lot of the credit, but it was about defense and Marshawn Lynch. If they can land him that’ll help ’em a lot.”

Cook was released by the Vikings on June 9 due to money reasons after he was going to be owed a base salary of $10.4 million this upcoming season.

The 27-year-old has been voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his last four seasons averaging over 1,200 yards each season and over 10 trips to the endzone.

Broncos Have Reported Interest in Cook and Other RBs

On June 8, just one day before Cook was released, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos were one of two teams expected to have interest in the former Minnesota running back.

Schefter also mentioned that there were going to be other teams interested in Cook as well as the Miami Dolphins, but Denver has “been monitoring Cook for weeks.”

On June 7, Heavy’s very own Matt Lombardo reported that a league source told him, “Denver is definitely interested” in the former second-round pick out of Florida St.

Cook isn’t the only running back that they have been linked to in recent days.

On June 16, Jordan Schultz reported that Denver has been named as a possible suitor for former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt.

“A scout told me that his pass protection alone elevates his value,” said Schultz.

Back on May 6, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Sports Center that the Broncos are “a team to watch” in the Hunt sweepstakes.

Update on Javonte Williams

On May 14, Payton spoke to the local media and gave some positive news surrounding Williams.

“We expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and that’s good news.” Payton continued, “His rehab is going well.”

If Williams is not ready for the start of training camp, he would have to the PUP list.

“We’re hopeful that he’s someone that might not have to go to PUP.”

Last season, Williams finished with just 204 rushing yards and 76 receiving and failed to find the endzone.

As a rookie, Williams proved that he could be the starting running back for the Broncos moving forward. The former North Carolina Tar Heel rushed for 903 yards and scored four touchdowns while ranking atop the NFL in broken tackles.