Vikings Shut Down Veteran QB, Sign Old Friend Sean Mannion

Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Nick Mullens was placed on the team’s injured reserve list on Wednesday, October 11, prompting Minnesota to replace Kirk Cousins‘ backup with a familiar face.

Sean Mannion was signed to the Vikings’ practice squad the same day Mullens landed on the injured reserve list. Mannion was Cousins’ backup in Minnesota from 2019 to 2021 and made two starts in that span.

Mannion lost his job to Mullens after the Vikings acquired Mullens in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 preseason. Mannion has an 0-3 record as a starter, throwing for 573 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions and a 66.3 career passer rating.

But for what he lacks in performance he makes up for in the classroom. The 31-year-old quarterback has received high praise as a coach and study partner for Cousins.

Mannion’s arrival comes in the wake of Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan‘s release. Morgan was a midweek addition to the practice squad after Mullens suffered a a back injury.

Mannion is likely to overtake rookie Jaren Hall as the backup to Cousins while Mullens must remain on the injured reserve list for at least the next four games.

Former Vikings QB Calls Out Vikings’ Favoritism for Mannion

Mannion’s history in Minnesota is well-documented, and his return is far from an upside signing.

Mannion’s last start came at Lambeau Field in 2021 when Cousins was ruled out of a Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to placement on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Mike Zimmer opted to start Mannion over rookie Kellen Mond, calling Mannion “extremely bright” and a “great competitor” ahead of the game.

But Mannion was kept on a tight leash given his limitations. He mustered just 189 yards and a touchdown on 36 pass attempts as Minnesota dinked and dunked the ball inside the sticks in a 37-10 loss at Lambeau Field that eliminated the Vikings from playoff contention and ultimately cost Zimmer his job.

Former Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter, who shined as a preseason gunslinger for two seasons in Minnesota, made his feelings known that he felt Mannion was picked over him not for his ability on the field but his ability to support Cousins.

“I think my first season (with the Vikings in 2017), they were grooming me for something,” Sloter told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater were on expiring contracts. But when Kirk came (on a three-year, $84 million deal in 2018), who was a big pickup for them, I think that changed things. When you commit that much money to a guy, it was about supporting Kirk.

“Sean Mannion was (two) years my senior, and I was just a young guy (in 2019), so that’s a big gap in knowledge. Although I think my play was superior (to Mannion’s), I think that they saw in Sean the ability to help Kirk in the classroom, and that was valued more.”

Vikings Roster Moves After Justin Jefferson, Nick Mullens IR Placements

The Vikings made quite a rearranging of the roster with Justin Jefferson joining Mullens on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Practice-squad wide receivers N’Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson were signed to the active roster, while Minnesota added wide receiver Dan Chisena and tight end Troy Fumagalli to the practice squad in addition to Mannion.

Kick returner and backup running back Kene Nwangwu was activated to the 53-man roster after a five-week stint on the injured reserve list.