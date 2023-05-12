Vikings Trade Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith to AFC For 2 Picks

After just one season, the Minnesota Vikings have traded edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

The franchise reached an agreement on Friday, May 12, to send the prolific pass rusher to the Cleveland Browns. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news on Twitter.

The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. His reworked deal guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a FA next March. Deal negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/dBld2TfSzp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2023

“The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport wrote. “His reworked deal guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a [free agent] next March. Deal negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports.”

Pelissero followed up just minutes later, reporting that the Vikings will receive two fifth-round draft choices from the Browns in 2024 and 2025 in return for Smith. Along with the edge rusher, Minnesota sent Cleveland its sixth-round and seventh-round picks in 2025.

This story will be updated.