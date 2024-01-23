Fantasy Baseball 2024: 50 Top Prospects Rankings

With just one month until Spring Training games begin, it’s time to get ready for the fantasy baseball season.

The below top-50 list of the best MLB prospects poised to break out in the 2024 season or shortly thereafter was designed with that in mind, with rankings geared toward the fantasy picks who will have the most impact on your team’s week-to-week score. The likelihood of big league playing time was considered with particular focus and those picks who are more suited for dynasty leagues are noted as such.

This list does not include any foreign professionals who signed MLB contracts this offseason, such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shota Imanaga or Jung Ho Lee.

Whether they are guaranteed difference makers like the highly-touted Jacksons (Holliday, Chourio and Merrill) or high-risk, high-reward flyers who might surprise even their own managers, these rankings include the names to know as you search for sleepers deep into fantasy drafts. Within each ranking, you will find a brief summary of the fantasy prospect’s career and profile up to this point as well as a prediction of their impact for the coming fantasy season.

Even if you don’t play fantasy baseball, these are the players you’ll want to know as you take in the 2024 season come March.

1. Jackson Chourio, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Scouting report: Jackson Chourio is the number-two MLB prospect according to the league, but his potential fantasy impact for 2024 pushes him up to the top of this list. The 19-year-old has dominated each league he’s been assigned to in a brief professional career, always as one of their youngest players, rapidly rising from Single-A to Triple-A — along with impressive performances in the Dominican Summer League and in an exhibition game with the big league club.. Now he’s poised to play in his first MLB game on Opening Day or shortly thereafter.

2024 fantasy impact: Chourio is number one on my list because of his combination of speed and power — he’s often compared to Ronald Acuña Jr., one of the most valuable fantasy assets in 2023. Chourio has a chance to start on Opening Day and get a lot of at bats this season.

2. Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles

Scouting report: Holliday is often the highest-ranked Jackson among MLB prospects. His best skills include exceptional hitting and plus speed and it is exciting to imagine the impact he will have by joining the Orioles’ young core in 2024. He’s also widely credited with an exceptional baseball IQ and has the potential to improve the Orioles’ defense right away.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Holliday is set for the Opening Day roster as part of a dynamic young core in Baltimore.

3. Evan Carter, OF, Texas Ranger

Scouting Report: The Rangers are spoiled with outfield prospect potential between Carter and Wyatt Langford but Carter has already had his taste of the big leagues as part of the team’s World Series lineup in 2023. In 62 at bats in the Show he slashed .307/.413/.645 with five homers, demonstrating the on-base and power skills that have earned him comparisons to Christian Yelich.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Carter projects to maintain a spot in the middle of the Rangers’ lineup for 2024.

4. Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays

Scouting Report: Caminero earned a late-season look from one of the better MLB teams last season and is poised to build on that success in his first full season as a big leaguer in 2024. In 460 minor-league at-bats last season, the then 19-year-old slashed .324/.384/.591. In his big league debut, he batted seven runners in across 34 at bats.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Right now, it looks like Caminero could start the season in Triple-A as Isaac Paredes is expected to be the everyday third baseman. But it shouldn’t be long before the Rays find a way to get him into the mix for regular major league at bats.

5. Noelvi Marte, 3B, Cincinnati Reds

Scouting Report: Even among an impressive young core for the Reds, Marte’s 114 at bats in the big leagues was a highlight as he slashed .316/.366/.456 in 2023. Had he played 162 games, he was on pace for 69 RBI and 28 swiped bags, and he’ll have the chance to bring that value or perhaps more to fantasy owners in 2024.

2024 Fantasy Impact: After getting a significant taste of the big leagues last season, Marte should make the Opening Day roster and could split time between third base and shortstop as the team needs. However, he’s currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

6. Dylan Crews, OF, Washington Nationals

Scouting Report: Crews and Wyatt Langford possess similar skillsets and were two of the most highly-anticipated sluggers from the 2023 draft, with Crews ultimately being selected second overall, just after college teammate Paul Skenes. After a championship season with Louisiana State University that saw him put up monster numbers, then 14 games in Single-A, Crews was promoted to Double-A where he slugged for five homers and turned in a .845 OPS.

2024 Fantasy Impact: The Nationals should be interested in promoting Crews to the big leagues sooner rather than later, with a chance that he starts taking MLB at bats by midseason.

7. Wyatt Langford, OF, Texas Rangers

Scouting Report: After slashing .373/.498/.784 in college, Langford has excelled through the minors, demonstrating an elite approach at the plate, plus hitting ability and 30-home-run power. The 22-year-old is such a sure thing in the MLB, that FantasyPros has him ranked above proven impact hitters like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger.

2024 Fantasy Impact: The Rangers will want to see what Langford can do in the big leagues, but their outfield is pretty crowded. He will have to earn a spot among Adolis Garcia, Leody Taveras and fellow top-ranked prospect Evan Carter, which holds back the potential impact he can have next season.

8. Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

Scouting Report: Lawlar got the chance to take some major league swings late in the season in 2023 and the (very small) sample size was not very encouraging — he went .129/.206/.335 with four hits and 11 strikeouts in 31 at bats. But Lawlar should get a larger opportunity to demonstrate why he is MLB.com’s 10th best prospect.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Lawlar projects to be Arizona’s everyday shortstop from the jump and his plus speed could net a lot of stolen bases for fantasy owners.

9. James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

Scouting Report: Wood is the Nationals’ second overall prospect after Crews, per MLB.com, with plus power and a massive stride that enables him to eat up significant ground in the outfield and around the bases. His batting average in the minors was a concerning .262 last season, with a 34% strikeout rate in Double-A, but his approach at the plate has been lauded by scouts and could be solved for big results in 2024.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Wood has a good chance to break in with the big league club next season, particularly if he shows he can make enough contact to unleash his power.

10. Paul Skenes, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Scouting Report: Skenes surged to the top of the national consciousness as well as the MLB draft board following a dominant season at Louisiana State University that was capped with a College World Series title. He has all the makings of a top-of-the-rotation starter, with a massive frame, outstanding athleticism, pure velocity and a devastating slider. He has pitched a lot of innings in the last few seasons, which indicates good durability, but could be wearing on his arm.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington has been coy about Skenes’ chances to factor into the big league rotation this coming season, but he will almost certainly face MLB hitters at some point and could immediately slot into the top of the Pirates’ rotation.

11. Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox

Scouting Report: Mayer was a highly-touted teenager in the 2021 draft and he raked in Single-A in the 2022 season, but then struggled a bit in Double-A last year. Scouts widely assume he will be able to figure those issues out and perform better at the plate, with the promise of hard contact and added power giving him the profile of a future slugger.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Mayer will have to prove he can handle changeups and sliders in the minor leagues before getting a chance to join the Show, but there’s a solid chance that happens sometime after the All-Star break in 2024.

12. Colson Montgomery, SS, Chicago White Sox

Scouting Report: Montgomery flashed supreme on-base ability in the minor leagues last season and has the kind of frame that promises to add power as he develops. He’s currently the number-one prospect for the White Sox and the expectation is that he’ll be able to stick at shortstop even as he puts on some muscle.

2024 Fantasy Impact: After seeing a delay thanks to back and oblique injuries, Montgomery is on track to make the big league roster at some point in 2024.

13. Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

Scouting Report: Dominguez was putting up strong numbers before undergoing Tommy John surgery in late 2023, hitting 15 homers in the minors and then slashing .258/.677/.980 in 31 at bats with the big league team last season. He has been highly praised and highly scrutinized for years already but seems to be living up to the hype.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Dominguez should resume his role in the Yankees lineup when he returns sometime in midseason.

14. Jackson Merrill, SS, San Diego Padres

Scouting Report: As a top-10 prospect in all of baseball, Merrill’s production in the minors has fallen a bit short of expectations, but that’s only because he’s been one of the world’s most highly-touted baseball players since his teen years. In 187 Double-A at bats last season, he slashed .273/.338/.444, but the Padres remain confident in his next-level plate discipline and improving pop.

2024 Fantasy Impact: The Padres considered calling Merrill up last season before he suffered a hamstring injury. The team expects Merrill to make a big league impact at some point next season.

15. AJ Smith-Shawver, SP, Atlanta Braves

Scouting Report: Smith-Shawver had a rough introduction to MLB last season, surging through High-A, Double-A and Triple-A before seeing five starts in the Show. He was touched for a 4.26 ERA, 11 bases on balls and seven homers in just 25.1 innings. But after a full offseason he stands the chance to improve on those numbers with refined mechanics.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Smith-Shawver will likely open the 2024 season as the Braves’ fifth starter.

16. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs

Scouting Report: Crow-Armstrong is the top-ranked Cubs prospect, but he had a rough debut in the big leagues last season, going 0-14 with seven strikeouts in 13 games. However, hope springs eternal for the 21-year-old as he’s a plus defender and has proven the ability to hit better than his brief introduction suggested.

2024 Fantasy Impact: The addition of Michael Busch and potential return of Cody Bellinger threaten to push Crow-Armstrong out of the big league lineup for Opening Day. Even so, he will have the chance to break his big league hitless streak sooner rather than later. He stands to have a bigger impact on defense for the Cubbies than for fantasy teams.

17. Jackson Jobe, SP, Detroit Tigers

Scouting Report: Jobe pitched his way into ace potential last season, posting a 2.81 ERA with 84 strikeouts and just six walks in 16 starts through the Florida Complex League, High-A, Single-A and Double-A. He has a strong mix and a standout slider, but he was held to just 64 innings in that stellar 2023 as he has dealt with injuries.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Jobe could make the big league rotation at some point next season if he’s able to maintain command and stay healthy.

18. Ethan Salas, C, San Diego Padres

Scouting Report: In his single minor league season in 2023, Salas posted decent numbers (.248/.331/.421) made much more impressive by the fact that he was just 16 years old and catching most of the games. Salas has been working with major leaguers like Yu Darvish in another sign that he is highly advanced for his age and on a rapid trajectory toward the big leagues.

2024 Fantasy Impact: At just 17 years old for 2024, Salas won’t get a shot at the majors but he could be a worthy pick for the future in dynasty leagues.

19. Cade Horton, SP, Chicago Cubs

Scouting Report: After going seventh overall in the 2022 draft, Horton saw six starts in Double-A in 2023, pitching for a 1.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 innings. The sample size might be small, but it will have earned him the chance to test out his arsenal against better hitters in 2024.

2024 Fantasy Impact: As one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, the Cubs might give Horton a chance at the fifth spot in their rotation by the end of the season. If that audition goes well, he could secure a lasting spot there for 2025.

20. Masyn Winn, SS, St. Louis Cardinals

Scouting Report: After slashing .288/.359/.474 in 105 Triple-A games last season, Winn earned an introduction to the Show. His brief debut did not go smoothly, however, as his averages dropped to .172/.230/.238 in 37 games against MLB arms. Still, his defensive prowess at a premium position will give him the chance to build on that rough introduction in 2024.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Winn is expected to start Opening Day with the Cardinals and to bat ninth.

21. Kyle Harrison, SP, San Francisco Giants

Scouting Report: Harrison’s stock appears to be rising this offseason as scouts anticipate his ability to miss bats translating at the big-league level. The southpaw sports a plus four-seam fastball and sweeping slider along with a fading changeup that give him a promising arsenal.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Harrison will get a spot in the middle of the Giants’ rotation to start 2024 even if they add another ace. But his leash might be short as Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb look to return in the second half of the season.

22. Michael Busch, 3B, Chicago Cubs

Scouting Report: In 390 Triple-A at bats last season Busch demonstrated strong power and plate discipline that resulted in a .323/.431/.618 slash line. His left-handed swing and improving defense have been highlighted by scouts, making him a top-50 prospect in MLB.com’s eyes.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Busch saw 72 at bats last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers which were unimpressive, but now he’s set to see more playing time after landing with the Cubs in an offseason trade.

23. Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Scouting Report: Still in his age-18 season, Jenkins slashed a decent .362/.417/.571 in 105 at bats in the Florida Complex League and Single-A. As the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft, however, the Twins are obviously higher on his upside than those results, and he projects to be a consistent power source in the Show.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Jenkins is a top-15 prospect in most rankings, but is unlikely to make a big league appearance in 2024. He could be a strong dynasty stash.

24. Coby Mayo, 3B, Baltimore Orioles

Scouting Report: At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Mayo’s power potential is apparent. But now that he has been working on his approach at the plate and swing mechanics, he has the chance to stand out even more among the Orioles’ outstanding group of young talent.

2024 Fantasy Impact: The Orioles’ lineup is crowded and breaking in at third base behind Gunnar Henderson might not be in the cards for Mayo in 2024. But there’s hope he’ll hit his way into the big leagues by mid-season.

25. Colt Keith, 3B, Detroit Tigers

Scouting Report: As Detroit’s top prospect, Keith has demonstrated a slugger’s aptitude for power supported by a slash line of .287/.369/.521 in Triple-A. He is having trouble finding a spot on defense though, splitting time between second and third base with a chance of trying the outfield next.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Keith will probably be on the Tigers’ Opening Day roster or join the Show soon thereafter.

26. Ricky Tiedemann, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Scouting Report: Tiedmann was not a highly-ranked prospect in the 2021 draft but brought significantly-improved stuff into the next season, adding significant velocity to his heater and throwing a diving changeup and sweeping slider to go along with it. He’s only pitched 122.2 innings since being drafted and might end up more suited for a bullpen workload.

2024 Fantasy Impact: If Tiedmann stays on course and healthy to start 2024, he should get a big league look sometime in the middle of the season.

27. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Scouting Report: Since his days at Washington State University, Manzardo has profiled as a next-level hitter with a disciplined approach and uncanny ability to get the barrel on the ball. But 2023 saw a surprising dip in that production, marked by a .237/.337/.464 slash line across Triple-A and the Arizona Complex League. Scouts remain confident that the future for Manzardo is closer to his 2022 averages of .327/.426/.617.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Manzardo has a shot to make the Opening Day roster, though the Guardians historically avoid bringing their prospects up before May.

28. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

Scouting Report: Anthony has strong pop on his bat and draws a lot of walks but seemed to struggle with strikeouts in High-A during the 2023 season, racking up 75 of them in 204 at bats. At just 19 years old, however, he has plenty of time to prove that was just a blip.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Anthony has the most upside among Red Sox prospects and has a good chance to debut in the latter part of the 2024 season.

29. Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Scouting Report: Clark was the third overall pick last year and is now ranked the 15th best prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com. He has standout speed and a strong arm to go along with hitting ability that fringes on plus-plus. He’s expected to drive more than 20 homers a season from the left side of the plate as he develops.

2024 Fantasy Impact: With just 11 games of High-A under his belt, the 19-year-old will need at least a full season in the minors before being called up. But he is a tantalizing prospect for dynasty leagues.

30. Chase DeLauter, OF, Cleveland Guardians

Scouting Report: DeLauter is a prime combination of size, skill, plate discipline, power and arm strength who slashed his way to .355/.417/.528 through the Arizona Complex League, High-A and Double-A in 2023. He’s got the speed and arm to stick at center field but he’s got more of a right-field profile.

2024 Fantasy Impact: With just one minor league season of experience that was delayed by injury, DeLauter will probably have to impress in Triple-A to earn a big league call up. That could certainly happen before the end of the season.

31. Heston Kjerstad, OF/DH, Baltimore Orioles

Scouting Report: At 24 years old, Kjerstad only has a couple of minor league seasons under his belt as struggles with myocarditis kept him out of the game after the 2017 draft. After returning in 2022, he slashed .303/.376/.528 in Double-A and Triple-A last season and smacked two homers in 30 at bats after a big league call up.

2024 Fantasy Impact: With a good Spring Training, Kjerstad has a chance to earn a fourth outfield spot in Baltimore. If he starts the season in the minors, his bat potential continues to give him a good shot of a call up.

32. Matt Shaw, SS, Chicago Cubs

Scouting Report: In his first season of professional ball last season, Shaw surged to Double-A and posted a .357/.400/.618 year with 15 stolen bases. He was one of the best hitters in college for the University of Maryland, avoids strikeouts and makes hard contact. He has the ability to break into the majors at multiple positions though he has not flashed a strong arm.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Shaw has a good chance of being called up at some point during the season, especially if he can break in at third base.

33. Tyler Black, 3B, Milwaukee Brewers

Scouting Report: Black is highly regarded for his ability to earn walks and steal bases and his .310/.428/.514 slash line in 39 Triple-A games last season is promising. His plus speed and ability to get on base will make him a major league weapon, but his defensive fit and arm strength are question marks.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Black is fighting for a spot on the Brewers’ Opening Day roster among a stacked group of young players. If he doesn’t make it, he will be a tempting lineup upgrade over other third basemen like Andruw Monasterio and Oliver Dunn for the near future.

34. Hurston Waldrep, SP, Atlanta Braves

Scouting Report: As a top draft pick in 2023, Waldrep got a taste of four minor-league levels to finish the season with a 1.53 ERA and 41 strikeouts in eight total starts. He’s got pure stuff and several plus pitches, including a nasty fastball/slider combination.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Waldrep is poised to debut in 2024 and he could skip Triple-A entirely to join a rotation in Atlanta where depth is highly valued.

35. Brooks Lee, SS, Minnesota Twins

Scouting Report: A top-20 prospect in all of baseball, Lee is a switch hitter who projected to be a major bat in the big leagues with a 1.073 OPS in three college seasons. His pro debut, however, saw a dip as he has posted a .281/.355/.459 slash line in two minor-league seasons.

2024 Fantasy Impact: If Lee is able to show he belongs in Triple-A, it may be enough for a midseason call up to the Twins’ big league roster.

36. Curtis Mead, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays

Scouting Report: This Australia native enjoyed 24 games of big league at bats in 2023, but he didn’t perform up to his potential by going for .253/.326/.349 with two doubles and five RBI. His Triple-A numbers last season were better and a wrist injury might explain his struggles, but the jury is out on whether or not he will be able to stick in the Show.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Mead projects to join the Rays’ Opening Day roster.

37. Adael Amador, SS, Colorado Rockies

Scouting Report: In High-A and Double-A stints last season, Amador flashed contact and power ability that could yield big numbers at Coors Field. He demonstrated an advanced plate approach which is even more impressive considering he can switch hit. The Rockies are hoping he can add some speed in addition to the strength gains he’s made so far, which would help him find a stronger defensive fit.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Amador will likely break into the big league roster next season, but his chance may come later rather than sooner.

38. Drew Thorpe, SP, San Diego Padres

Scouting Report: Thorpe seized national attention after leading the minors in strikeouts across more than 139 innings and posting a 2.52 ERA, .98 WHIP and .199 opposing batting average in High-A and Double-A. He has a five-pitch repertoire highlighted by a devastating changeup. He does not have outstanding velocity but his changeup is so filthy it could very well prove lethal in the big leagues.

2024 Fantasy Impact: After acquiring Thorpe in the Juan Soto trade, the Padres are looking to work him into the rotation in 2024.

39. Carson Williams, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

Scouting Report: Williams is unique as a shortstop prospect in that he has displayed more power than on-base consistency, with a 32.1% K rate in 2022 that remains a blemish. But he earned a Minor League Gold Glove award in 2022 and had good slash numbers before hitting Triple-A in 2023. If he can make more consistent contact, he could realize lofty expectations quickly.

2024 Fantasy Impact: If Williams can improve his approach in Triple-A next season he might earn a late-season look from the Rays.

40. Drew Gilbert, OF, New York Mets

Scouting Report: After a stellar senior season at the University of Tennessee, Gilbert raked through the Houston Astros’ farm system — including a brief stint in the Florida Complex League where he slugged .818 in 11 at bats — before being traded to the Mets in a package for Justin Verlander. In Double-A for Mets affiliate the Binghamton Rumble Ponies last season, he slashed .325/.423/.561. All that is to say he can hit and maximizes power on a relatively small frame. He’s expected to steal a lot of bases as well.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Gilbert is set to start the season with Triple-A Syracuse and it might be a challenge for him to break into an outfield role with the big league club in 2024. He should reward dynasty teams that stash him for the future.

41. Robby Snelling, SP, San Diego Padres

Scouting Report: Snelling is a young and exciting pitching prospect who dominated through three levels of the minors as a 19-year-old in 2023 for a collective 1.82 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 103.2 innings. He won Baseball America’s minor league pitcher of the year award and the only knock on him might be that he’s been too good, too fast, which can be worrying for pitching prospects.

2024 Fantasy Impact: The Padres won’t rush Snelling but if he pitches like he did last season, he will earn a major-league look.

42. Cole Young, SS, Seattle Mariners

Scouting Report: Young profiles as a contact-over-power prospect as demonstrated by a .292/.404/.479 slash line in Single-A in the 2023 season. But he’s been adding muscle and pop to his bat and intrigues the Mariners with promise to stick at shortstop.

2024 Fantasy Impact: After Seattle dealt Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo at the 2023 deadline, Young is the team’s leading shortstop prospect. But sitting behind J.P. Crawford and Dylan Moore, Young will probably need another season in the minors before he’s ready to join the Show.

43. Andrew Painter, SP, Philadelphia Phillies

Scouting Report: There’s no question that Painter has elite stuff and the prototypical build of an MLB ace — the 6-foot-7 right-hander threw for a 1.56 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 22 minor-league starts in 2022. He has a fastball that generates swings and misses at the top of the zone and elite command. But significant injuries and questions about his durability threaten to get in the way of that potential.

2024 Fantasy Impact: After undergoing Tommy John surgery, Painter won’t pitch again until 2025. But his big-league potential makes him a worthy stash in dynasty leagues.

44. Samuel Basallo, C, Baltimore Orioles

Scouting Report: Basallo is yet another outstanding prospect in the Orioles’ system, going .313/.402/.551 with 20 homers and 12 stolen bases while jetting through Single-A, High-A and Double-A in 2023. His power and swing decisions out-profile his age of just 19 years old.

2024 Fantasy Impact: It seems unlikely that Basallo will earn any significant time in MLB next season behind Adley Rutschman, though he can play several positions. He has a lot of dynasty upside, but might not have the chance to make a strong impact in 2024.

45. Max Meyer, SP, Miami Marlins

Scouting Report: Returning from Tommy John surgery for the 2024 season, Meyer has a chance to pitch his way into a mid-rotation role in the Show. He was one of the best pitchers in Double-A in 2021 and earned a taste of the big leagues in 2022 before going down with a UCL tear in his second start with the Marlins and missing all of 2023. He’s been working on adding a sinker with low velocity to his repertoire as he recovers.

2024 Fantasy Impact: The Marlins rotation is pretty crowded but Meyer can get back in the mix if he’s healthy in 2024.

46. Spencer Jones, OF, New York Yankees

Scouting Report: Jones has delivered massive exit velocity in two minor-league seasons, though the numbers are not overly impressive at a slash line of .267/.336/.444 in a combined 480 at bats in High-A and Double-A in 2023. MLB.com has him as the best prospect in the Yankees’ system, above Jasson Domínguez, thanks to plus power along with solid skills across the board.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Jones should get the chance to up his averages and crush some more balls in Triple-A with a potential call up in the latter part of the season. Regardless, he is a worthy stash in dynasty leagues.

47. Tommy Troy, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

Scouting Report: The Diamondbacks have a lot of young talent at shortstop looking to make an impact in 2024, with Jordan Lawler as well as Geraldo Perdomo likely competing for most of the time there. But then there is Troy waiting in the wings, who smacked four homers, 21 RBI and nine stolen bases in just 96 minor league at bats last year. In a compelling foil to Lawlar, Troy has more of an ability to make consistent and hard contact.

2024 Fantasy Impact: The Diamondbacks might be patient with Troy even if he accelerates through the minor league levels. But if he does break into the show, he could bring a lot of value to fantasy owners at a premium position.

48. Dylan Lesko, SP, San Diego Padres

Scouting Report: After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, Lesko posted a dismal 5.45 ERA in 12 starts across the Arizona Complex League, Single-A and High-A in 2023. He fits a boom-or-bust starting pitcher profile, with tantalizing stuff clouded by an early history of serious injury. His fastball, changeup and curveball are all elite when his arm is capable of delivering.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Lesko seems unlikely to pitch in the majors for some time, but he might be a high upside dynasty stash.

49. Luisangel Acuña, SS, New York Mets

Scouting Report: Yes, Acuña is the little brother of reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., but the two have different games. They share electric speed, but the younger Acuña may never touch the power that the Braves’ version possesses in spades. Still, he has shown an ability to get on base and is a major threat to steal, swiping 158 bags in four minor-league seasons.

2024 Fantasy Impact: With Francisco Lindor holding down shortstop for the Mets, the younger Acuña may have to break the lineup at second base or in the outfield. He has the chance to do that in 2024.

50. Noah Schultz, SP, Chicago White Sox

Scouting Report: With a 6-foot-9 stature and unorthodox delivery, Schultz is intimidating and confusing for opposing batters, particularly as he delivers a lightning fastball. He threw for a 1.33 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 27 innings in Single-A last season and has a lot to prove, but the eye test is tantalizing.

2024 Fantasy Impact: Schultz will need to demonstrate some durability and test his stuff on more minor league hitters before getting a chance to join the big-league rotation.