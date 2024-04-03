Braves Named Potential Landing Spot for Gold Glove Infielder

The Atlanta Braves are off to another fast start behind their potent offense. But Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Ryder hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the Braves adding even more firepower in their lineup.

Ryder labeled the Braves a potential fit for San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.

“Despite his proximity to free agency, Kim would stand to be one of the top targets on the trade market on multiple levels,” Ryder wrote. “He’s a Gold Glove-winning defender and trending upward offensively after posting a .749 OPS, 17 homers and 38 steals in 2023.

“Kim doesn’t have Willy Adames’ power, but he has a more reliable all-around profile and is making $700,000 less this year. He also need not be a shortstop, as he can more than hold his own at second base and third base.” Kim hit .260 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI and 38 stolen bases with the Padres last season. He also won the National League gold glove award for a utility player. In the first eight games of the 2024 season, Kim is slashing .233/.314/.400 with 1 home run, 4 RBI and 2 stolen bases. Versatility, Cheap Contract Make Ha-Seong Kim an Appealing Trade Target

Kim could become a free agent as early as next winter. He has a mutual option in contract for next season, and then, at the very latest, he will be an unrestricted free agent after 2025.

But Kim could still have value on the trade market because of his versatility. He can play at shortstop, second base or third to improve most team’s defenses.

Kim is also very affordable in the short term. He possesses a base salary of $7 million this season. His 2025 option has the same value.

Kim batted .245 with a .708 OPS in his first three seasons with the Padres from 2021-23. He also had 36 home runs, 153 RBI and 56 stolen bases.

Before joining the Padres, Kim played in Korea from 2014-20.

Ryder projected Kim as one of 10 best MLB trade chips this season. Ryder wrote the Padres only have a 36.9 percent chance of making the postseason, which makes it likely Kim will be dealt before the trade deadline.

Where Would the Braves Fit Kim in Their All-Star Infield?

Kim would be a valuable asset to just about any MLB team. The question with the Braves, though, is where would he play.

Atlanta’s entire infield made the All-Star team last season. Although it’s a small sample, second baseman Ozzie Albies and shortstop Orlando Arcia are off to fast starts in 2024 as well. The middle infielders have a combined 7 extra-base hits in the team’s first five games.

At the corners, the Braves possess Matt Olson, who led the NL in home runs and RBI last season, and Austin Riley, who has won the NL silver slugger award at third base twice in the past three seasons.

With designated hitter an option in the National League now, the Braves could fit Kim in the lineup if they moved around their infield on a daily basis. But Marcell Ozuna entered the 2024 season as Atlanta’s every day designated hitter. He would have to move to left field to use Kim or another infielder as the DH.

Kim at DH isn’t ideal anyway because the Braves wouldn’t be taking advantage of his fielding ability.

After two early playoff exits, the Braves should definitely be aggressive on the trade market this season. But it may take a significant injury to an infielder for the Braves to pursue Kim.