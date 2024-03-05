Atlanta Braves Provide Injury Update on Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Atlanta Braves have provided an update on the injury to NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. The 26-year-old outfielder was seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles who confirmed irritation in Acuña’s right knee per the Atlanta Braves.

Acuña was removed from the Braves lineup on March 1 due to right knee soreness, according to Braves beat writer Justin Toscano.

The superstar outfielder was then examined and an MRI showed irritation in his meniscus which ultimately led to the plan to see a doctor in Los Angeles per Toscano.

Anuña’s Timeline to Return

While his scratch from the lineup on March 1 was precautionary, the Braves are electing to be careful with Acuña. The team expects him to be ready for Opening Day, but will gradually increase his baseball activities leading up to that point.

“I feel like I can play today,” Acuña told reporters according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “I can play every day. But I have a boss. When they tell me I can play, I will play.”

While the outfielder feels like he’s ready to go it is not out surprising that the Braves are taking caution. Acuña originally hurt the same knee in 2021, ending his season. The Braves would go on to win the World Series after Acuña had his knee surgically repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.