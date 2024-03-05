Atlanta Braves Provide Injury Update on Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Atlanta Braves have provided an update on the injury to NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. The 26-year-old outfielder was seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles who confirmed irritation in Acuña’s right knee per the Atlanta Braves.
Acuña was removed from the Braves lineup on March 1 due to right knee soreness, according to Braves beat writer Justin Toscano.
The superstar outfielder was then examined and an MRI showed irritation in his meniscus which ultimately led to the plan to see a doctor in Los Angeles per Toscano.
Anuña’s Timeline to Return
While his scratch from the lineup on March 1 was precautionary, the Braves are electing to be careful with Acuña. The team expects him to be ready for Opening Day, but will gradually increase his baseball activities leading up to that point.
“I feel like I can play today,” Acuña told reporters according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “I can play every day. But I have a boss. When they tell me I can play, I will play.”
While the outfielder feels like he’s ready to go it is not out surprising that the Braves are taking caution. Acuña originally hurt the same knee in 2021, ending his season. The Braves would go on to win the World Series after Acuña had his knee surgically repaired by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Acuña’s Importance to the Braves Success
Acuña is coming off of a historic 2023 season where he won NL MVP. The outfielder slashed .337/.416/.596. Acuña became the first player in MLB history to enter the 40/70 club. No other player to steal 70 bases had even reached the 30-home run mark according to MLB.com
Acuña took center stage on a historic offense in 2023. While Austin Riley, Matt Olson and other Braves stars all had great seasons, Acuña ultimately took home the MVP.
The Braves have plenty of heavy hitters at the plate as they led the league in home runs and OPS. Acuña however brings a unique ability to change a game on the basepaths. The Braves stole 132 bases last season and more than half came courtesy of Acuña. Additionally, Acuña led the team in doubles and was second to only Ozzie Albies in triples.
In 2023 Acuña set a career high in games played. If the Braves plan on having Acuña manning the outfield daily once again in 2024, they will need to make sure he is feeling as good as he possibly can. Acuña’s usage will likely be something to monitor when the season starts if there is any discomfort in his knee. He only appeared as a DH twice last season, but that could change in 2024 depending on how cautious the Braves choose to be.
The Braves exercise of caution with Acuña also likely comes from the team thinking ahead. The Braves signed Acuña to an 8-year/$100 million contract extension in 2019, but Acuña hopes to remain in Atlanta even longer. The team is not likely to take any risks with the long-term health and availability of their superstar.
“It’s not a secret I want to be a Brave for life,” Acuña said through an interpreter, according to Bowman. “I hope I can stay here forever and hopefully we can make that happen soon.”