Braves Recall RHP After Placing Spencer Strider on Injured List

The Atlanta Braves have officially placed right-handed starting pitcher Spencer Strider on the injured list. The team announced the move with its X (formerly Twitter) account on April 7. In a corresponding move, the Braves also recalled right-handed pitcher Allan Winans.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Allan Winans to Atlanta and placed RHP Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow UCL sprain. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 7, 2024

Strider exited the team’s home opener on April 5 after 4 innings. Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters after the game that Strider complained of elbow discomfort.

He underwent an MRI on April 6.

Winans will replace Strider on Atlanta’s MLB roster. The 28-year-old started six games last season, going 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA. He also struck out 34 and posted a 1.392 WHIP in 32.1 innings.

The Braves referring to Strider’s injury as a right elbow UCL sprain could be good news. But it doesn’t mean Strider won’t undergo Tommy John surgery.

“Strider complained of some pain in his right elbow after his last start and underwent an MRI exam on Saturday that showed damage in his UCL,” RotoBaller’s Keith Hernandez wrote. “It’s terrible news for one of the best pitchers in baseball, and the 25-year-old is potentially looking at needing Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career.

“Even if Strider can avoid surgery, he’s probably going to be out for months.”