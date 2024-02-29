Blake Snell Predicted to Sign for Much Less Than His $270 Million Asking Price

As MLB players approach free agency, having a good platform year before reaching the open market is crucial to maximize their value. Starting pitcher Blake Snell did a great job of setting himself up for a huge payday. After all, there aren’t many 31-year-old free-agent hurlers with two Cy Young Awards on their mantle at home.

But unfortunately, the southpaw remains unsigned as the calendar creeps closer to March. During the early stages of free agency, Scott Boras was looking for a nine-year, $270 million contract for his client. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer is predicting Snell will sign for much less, though.

In a February 28 article, Rymer shared contract projections for some of the top remaining unsigned free agents. Regarding Snell, he’s pegging the hurler to sign a three-year, $100 million contract with the opportunity to opt-out after 2024 and 2025.

Snell won his second career Cy Young Award in 2023 with the San Diego Padres. Across 180 innings, the lefty produced a league-leading 2.25 ERA to go along with a 1.19 WHIP and 234 strikeouts. That’s the kind of production any team could use at the top of their rotation. The original asking price was steep, but one organization could be on the verge of acquiring Snell at quite the perceived discount.

Snell Willing to Take a Deal Similar to Cody Bellinger’s

Boras represents several of the top unsigned free agents. One of them is outfielder Cody Bellinger, who just ended his prolonged stay on the free-agent market by re-signing with the Chicago Cubs on February 24. His contract might be a model to get some other available players signed, too.

Bellinger inked a three-year, $80 million deal. It also allows him the opportunity to opt-out after both 2024 and 2025 to test the open market if he so desires. While the overall value of the contract Rymer predicted for Snell is higher than Bellinger’s, it’s essentially the same idea. Is this something the southpaw would consider?

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman said Snell would be open to this possibility during a February 28 live stream for Bleacher Report. This contract idea at least gets him a huge salary for 2024 and a chance to get the long-term contract he desires next winter.

Who Is Still Pursuing the Hurler?

With a lowering of his contract demands, one would imagine Snell will find a new home soon, right? At this point in time, three known teams are still connected to the hurler: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels.

The rumor mill has been working extra hard on the Snell-Yankees connection. However, Heyman reported on February 27 that a Yankees person told him the chances of an agreement happening are “extremely low.”

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Giants are still pursuing both Snell and third baseman Matt Chapman. According to one of her sources, San Francisco has roughly a 50-50 chance of landing one of those two players. Bringing Snell to the Bay would pair him at the top of the Giants’ rotation with fellow ace Logan Webb.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand said on February 25 that Los Angeles has been in contact with both Snell and Jordan Montgomery. He added that the Angels “appear primed to ultimately land” one of these two hurlers.