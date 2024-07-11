‘Most People’ Believe Alex Cora Won’t Return to Red Sox Next Year: Insider

The Boston Red Sox have been one of Major League Baseball’s surprise teams in 2024, but even as they position themselves for a playoff spot, their manager might be ready to move on. Alex Cora is in the final year of his contract and “most people” believe he will not return as manager next year, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman discussed Cora on Wednesday, July 10 in an appearance on Bleacher Report’s Walk-Off.

“He is a free agent after the year. I’d like to be in his shoes,” Heyman said. “He’s making $3 million now, he’s going to be making a lot more than that no matter where he is [next year].”

Heyman added the obvious — that Boston would probably try to bring him back. The Red Sox are tied for the best record in baseball since May 19 after starting the season projected to finish last in the American League East, per FanGraphs.

It would behoove Cora to shop around. He’s spent six seasons as Red Sox manager, delivering a 2018 World Series championship and going 887-482 overall. And as Craig Counsell showed last offseason with the Chicago Cubs, there are far bigger paydays out there than the $3 million Cora currently makes.

“Craig Counsell got $8 million. I do think that’s a one-off, I don’t see $8 million for Cora, but I did look it up and he makes $3 million,” Heyman said. “He will certainly get somewhere between $3 million and $8 million.”

Alex Cora Won’t Even Say He’s Open to Returning

Cora’s clashes with Red Sox ownership haven’t exactly been a secret, and with the Red Sox refusing to commit to buying at the trade deadline — even now that they’re 10 games above .500 — it’s reasonable to assume he’s not on the same page with the front office.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo asked Cora this week if he would be open to returning next year.

“I’m definitely open to show up every day and keep working” he said. “That’s my goal. I said I don’t want to talk about the future. I won’t talk about the future. Whenever we get there, we get there.”

That’s about as non-committal as it gets. And as Heyman points out, writers much closer to the franchise also believe Cora won’t be back next year.

“I saw Dan Shaughnessy wrote the same thing. He’s right there. He’s got his finger on the pulse,” Heyman said of the legendary Boston sports writer.

Imagining Alex Cora as Yankees Manager

There’s a frightening possibility for Red Sox fans that is certainly conceivable, even if it’s not likely.

Yankees fans have been done with Aaron Boone for years, and even though ownership brought him back after the team missed the playoffs last year, he’s in the final guaranteed year of his deal. The two can amicably part ways at the end of the year and the Yankees can begin their search for someone new — maybe a guy who has eliminated them from the postseason twice in his tenure.

John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston floated that very possibility on Wednesday, calling it a “nightmare scenario” for Boston fans.

“Alex Cora could be sitting there for the richest team in baseball,” Thomase said.

The question is: Do the Red Sox flex their financial might first?