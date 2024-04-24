Red Sox Discuss Re-Signing Former All-Star They Cut in Spring Training: Report

The Boston Red Sox have had a slew of injuries to start the season, with more than a dozen players currently dealing with ailments or ruled out for the season.

And the latest injury to first baseman Triston Casas, who is expected to be out until at least June with a rib fracture, now has the team considering a reunion with former All-Star C.J. Cron, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

“With Casas out for the foreseeable future, (manager Alex) Cora said the Red Sox plan to install Bobby Dalbec, who is 1-for-30 with 18 strikeouts this season, as their everyday first baseman,” Cotillo reported. “Another option would be to reunite with C.J. Cron; according to a source, the Red Sox have discussed the possibility of bringing him back after releasing him in spring training.”

Veteran Slugger C.J. Cron Could Be an Upgrade Over Bobby Dalbec for the Boston Red Sox

As Cotillo noted, Dalbec has been struggling at the plate and utilizing him as the everyday first baseman could put a weight on the team’s offensive production. In a five-year MLB career, Dalbec has a .223/.290/.434 slash line.

There’s reason to believe that Cron, who remains unsigned after the Red Sox cut him just before Opening Day, might offer some more offensive upside. In 10 big-league seasons, including an All-Star year in 2022, Cron slashed .260/.320/.471, with 12 homers and 37 RBI coming in 258 at bats for the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels in 2023. He has swatted 25 or more home runs in four different seasons.

Re-signing Cron would signal a change of heart on Dalbec, who originally beat out the veteran for the backup first base role.

“As for Cron, the 34-year-old was added after camp opened to provide additional right-handed power and competition for Dalbec,” Mac Cerullo reported for the Boston Herald. “Cron is the more accomplished player at the big league level … but Dalbec is more versatile, having the ability to play third base and occasionally outfield while Cron is exclusively a first baseman.”

The Boston Red Sox Have Several External Options to Replace Triston Casas

Now that the need for an additional exclusive first baseman has emerged, the Red Sox may be changing their plans as they concern Cron. However, the front office might be discussing other candidates at the moment as well.

“There are other options for the Sox to consider if they indeed go outside the organization,” Steve Adams noted for MLB Trade Rumors. “Fellow veteran Brandon Belot remains unsigned… The Cubs also just designated veteran Garrett Cooper for assignment despite a rather productive 41 plate appearances to begin his season.”

Any roster additions for the Red Sox might ultimately depend on how Dalbec performs while filling in for Casas. If he can turn his offense around, the team might decide to stick with its relatively young roster for the time being.

Even if Dalbec improves or the Red Sox bring in a more proven veteran, it’s unlikely any change at first base will make up for the loss of Casas.

“The at-bat, the power, the working the counts, the on-base percentage, he’s a force,” Cora said of Casas after the injury, per Cotilla. “We saw it last year in the second part of the season. He was really good and then he got hurt. He’s very important but we’ve got to keep going, man. We’re not going to stop.”