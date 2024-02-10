Former Two-Time AL Cy Young Winner Corey Kluber Announces Retirement

T

wo-time American League Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber said goodbye to baseball on February 9, announcing his retirement on social media. The Birmingham, Alabama native pitched for five teams during his 13-year career.

Kluber’s career began when he was drafted by the San Diego Padres with the 134th overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft. He went to Cleveland as part of the three team trade in 2010 that involved Ryan Ludwick and Jake Westbrook. In nine years with the Guardians, Kluber posted a 98-58 record. That stretch included three All Star game appearances.

Corey Kluber’s Decade of Dominance

During his time in Cleveland, Kluber was one of the best pitchers in baseball, winning at least 18 games three times. From 2016-2019, he put together one of the most dominant stretches of the decade. He won 56 games and posted a 3.16 ERA.

Corey Kluber, Breaking Ball Movement (home plate view) pic.twitter.com/DZh3lOTtm6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 9, 2024

Following the 2019 campaign, Kluber spent the last few years touring the American League. He played for the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

Kluber Says Goodbye to Baseball

On Friday, Kluber thanked everyone who impacted his career.

“With sincere appreciation, I am announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball, concluding a remarkable 13-season Major League Baseball journey,” Kluber said in an Instagram post. “I am deeply grateful for the support of numerous individuals and entities that profoundly influenced my path.”

Corey Kluber retirement statement. Fantastic career. pic.twitter.com/6g3zoXksWg — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2024

After his decision became public, tributes poured in on social media. That included one from the Major League Baseball Players Association.

In a post on X, MLBPA said, ” Corey Kluber’s resume includes two Cy Young Awards, three All-Star Games and a no-hitter with the @CleGuardians, @Rangers, @Yankees,@RaysBaseball and @RedSox. Congratulations on an accomplished career, and best wishes in retirement.”

Postseason Heroics

Additionally, in the playoffs, Kluber had a number of impressive performances. In six games during the Guardians’ 2016 playoff run, he posted a 1.83 ERA. In 34.1 innings, the 2007 draftee held opponents to a .222 batting average.

While Kluber finished his career with a 4.02 playoff ERA, he struck out more than a batter per inning. He also posted a 2.81 ERA during the 2016 World Series in three starts. The Guardians lost to the Chicago Cubs 4-3, who secured their first World Series title since 1908.

Kluber’s Final Season

For the baseball world, the last image of Kluber will be of him in a Red Sox uniform. In 15 starts last year, he posted a 7.04 ERA and struck out 42 batters. Unfortunately, his 2023 campaign was full of inconsistency and injuries.

Although Kluber’s Red Sox career did not go as expected, he made his presence felt. The talented right-hander was the Red Sox’s opening-day starter. He was also a veteran player that starters like Bryan Bello could go to for advice.

Kluber’s Impact

As Kluber begins a new chapter, he holds a unique place in baseball history. From 2014 to 2018, he ranked second in innings and WAR. The only pitcher ahead of him was Max Scherzer, according to CBS Sports.

Furthermore, he has one 18-strikeout game on his resume. That is the most in a game by an AL Pitcher since Roger Clemens in 1998. While Kluber may be a long shot for the Hall of Fame, he was elite at his peak. For Guardians fans, he will always stand out.