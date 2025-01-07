Insider: Superstar Slugger ‘Would Love’ to Sign With Rival Red Sox in Free Agency

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be the top free agent available in next year’s free agency, and it appears he has a landing spot already circled.

The superstar slugging first baseman is entering the final year of club control with the Toronto Blue Jays. If he hits the open market, several teams will be after him, but according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Guerrero Jr. would love to sign with the Boston Red Sox.

“Guerrero and the Blue Jays are at least $100 million apart, with Guerrero seeking at least $450 million,” Nightengale wrote. “If Guerrero doesn’t receive an extension by spring training, he’ll test free agency. If Guerrero doesn’t return to the Blue Jays, he would love to be with the Red Sox, friends say, which may be why the Red Sox are hesitant in their pursuit of Bregman.”

Guerrero Jr. could be the Red Sox’s first baseman of the future and would paint up with Rafael Devers. He would also be a part of a young core that could compete for a World Series.

As Nightengale also writes, the Red Sox’s interest in Guerrero Jr. is also why they are hesitant to sign Bregman as that would push Devers to first.

Guerrero Jr. hit .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs last season. His career-high is 48 home runs and 111 RBIs which he accomplished in 2021.

Guerrero Jr. Sets Deadline on Extension With Blue Jays

The superstar first baseman is in the final year of his deal and his future has been a major storyline.

Guerrero Jr. has set a deadline of the start of Spring Training to negotiate an extension. However, he says he and the Blue Jays are far apart.

“Obviously, things have happened,” Guerrero Jr. said on the Spanish-language Abriendo El Podcast. “But they have not reached the price that (I am) looking for, not even close.”

Guerrero Jr. pointed to Juan Soto’s contract as a comparable which is why he and the Blue Jays aren’t close.

“If you see the numbers between Soto and me, in some of them Soto has an advantage over me,” Guerrero Jr. added “So, my (agent) compares the numbers and he came to a point, and they haven’t got to that point.”

Guerrero Jr. is a four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner. He was the MLB home run leader in 2021.

Red Sox Linked to Nolan Arenado

Boston did acquire Garrett Crochet to bolster the rotation, but other than that, the Red Sox have had a quiet offseason.

However, according to MLB insider John Denton of MLB.com, the Red Sox are linked to trading for Nolan Arenado.

“The Red Sox have emerged as a strong candidate to land Arenado via a trade from the Cardinals, a source told MLB.com in recent days. Boston could be close to pulling out of the sweepstakes for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who could potentially command a deal worth $200 million, per the source,” Denton wrote.

“Arenado, who is owed $74 million over the next three years, could soon be headed to Fenway Park, a right-handed hitter’s paradise and a place that could revitalize his power slump,” Denton added. “The 33-year-old Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract and flexed it in December to block a potential deal to the Astros, has informed the Cardinals of his willingness to agree to a potential trade to the Red Sox, a source said.”

If Boston trades for Areando, it would shift Devers to first base, which would likely eliminate them from signing Guerrero Jr. next offseason.