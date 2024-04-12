Red Sox Named As Trade Fit for $28 Million Shortstop

The Boston Red Sox started the 2024 season with a 5-2 start. However, things went downhill after a devastating injury to star shortstop Trevor Story on April 5. Since then the Red Sox are 2-4, and news of Story’s injury indicates he will miss the rest of the season. As a result of Story’s injury, Ha-Seong Kim has been named as a potential trade fit for the Red Sox, according to Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer.

Kim signed a four-year, $28 million contract with the San Diego Padres before the 2021 season. Kim has a mutual option with the club for 2025 but will be a free agent after that.

“Shortstop wasn’t a problem for the Red Sox through April 3. That’s when they had Trevor Story, who was giving them elite defense out there,” Rymer wrote.

Had Story not been hurt, The Red Sox would not be in the market for a shortstop. Kim’s short-term remaining on his contract makes him an ideal pick-up to fill in while Story stares down a long road to return.

Trevor Story Injury

The two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger landed on his shoulder in an April 5 game against the Los Angeles Angels, diving for a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.

On April 9, Craig Breslow, Chief Baseball Officer for the Red Sox, noted that Story is set to undergo season-ending surgery, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.

“After speaking with our medical staff further, confirmation on a second opinion and Trevor’s decision to go forward, we had talked about some concern over his bony structure,” Breslow said. “He’s got a fracture of the glenoid rim, so he’ll have surgery on Friday to fix that.”

Breslow noted that it would take Story “in the neighborhood of six months” to recover, according to Cotillo.

Story was slashing was .226/.294/.617 with four RBIs through seven games this season. Throughout his nine-year career, he slashes .265/.332/.502. Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox before the 2022 season. However, he has only played 145 games in three seasons with the team since.

Kim As a Fit on the Red Sox

The Red Sox were playing well before Story’s injury, but the only way that will continue “is if the Red Sox find someone who can at least replicate Story’s defense,” wrote Rymer.

Kim would bring elite defense to the team, as he won a Gold Glove Award in 2023. Acquiring Kim from the Padres may be tough. They are potentially interested in making him their permanent shortstop, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee.

“Merrill may yet be the Padres’ shortstop of the future, as Bogaerts transitions sooner or later to the right side of the field. Then again, the team plans to try to extend Ha-Seong Kim and could make him its permanent shortstop,” wrote Acee on February 13.

The club has transitioned its top prospect Jackson Merrill from shortstop to outfield with the crowded infield in San Diego. However, Xander Bogaerts transitioning to second base, and a potential Kim trade, could bring Merrill back to shortstop.

Kim slashed .260/.351/.398 in 2023 while playing elite defense at shortstop, second base, and third base. Kim was the Padres primary shortstop in 2022 and has made all his appearances at shortstop in 2024.