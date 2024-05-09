Red Sox Jarren Duran on Pace to Break Divisional Era Record

The Boston Red Sox have been hit with key injuries, but are still finding ways to stay afloat. There have been few consistencies in their play with moving pieces in the lineup. However, Jarren Duran’s ability to hit triples has, surprisingly, been a common occurrence. Duran is on pace to break a divisional era record, according to The Athletc’s Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal.

Duran hit his league-leading sixth triple on May 7 against the Atlanta Braves. Second place in the majors is Bobby Whitt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals who has 5.

The divisional era record is 23 triples. Duran is on pace for 27. The divisional era started in 1969 and there have only been six 20-plus triple seasons since.

History of the Triple Record

Duran is not on pace for the all-time record for triples in a season. That record is held by Owen Wilson who played in the early 1900s. He recorded 36 triples for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1912, according to Weaver and Rosenthal.

Duran, however, is on pace to not only break the divisional ear record but also be the first player since 1925 to record more than 25 in a season.

“The last player to hit more than 25 in a season was Kiki Cuyler, who had 26 for the Pittsburgh Pirates … in 1925,” wrote Weaver and Rosenthal.

Curtis Granderson of the Detroit Tigers set the divisional era record in 2007. Duran’s pace for 27 triples would tie him for seventh most in a single season in any era of baseball. He would be tied with Hall of Fame member George Davis as well as Jimmy Williams.

Since the divisional era started only Granderson, Jimmy Rollins, Cristian Guzmán, Lance Johnson, Willie Wilson and George Brett have even broken the 20 triple mark. A lot more goes into hitting triples than just being fast. There’s a lot of confidence involved in taking the turn around second base. Additionally, the ballpark and defense also play a factor.

Of his six triples, three have come at home and three have come on the road. Duran recorded just two triples in 2023. Duran’s six triples are the most by any Red Sox player through the first 36 games since Lou Finney in 1940.

Red Sox Almost Traded Duran

Duran has been a force for the Red Sox amidst all of the injuries. The Red Sox lost superstar Trevor Story after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Additionally, the team lost Triston Casas after he suffered a rib injury.

Duran has played in all 37 games for the Red Sox. He has a .266/.337/.416 slash line with 14 extra-base hits. Last season Duran played in 102 games and slashed .295/.346/.482. The 27-year-old was involved in trade negotiations the following offseason, according to Robert Murray. The Red Sox had talks with the San Diego Padres centered around Duran.

Ultimately, the trade talks resulted in nothing. However, holding on to Duran has proved to be a great move by the Red Sox so far. While nothing is guaranteed, Duran is on a historic pace and could break the divisional era triple record in a Red Sox uniform.