Red Sox Projected to Add .379 Hitter With ‘Truly Special Bat’

Just a few short months ago, MLB prospect JJ Wetherholt was projected to be a top pick in the upcoming summer draft. Not just a top pick, either—it was looking like the pure lefty-hitting infielder out of West Virginia was bound to be the No. 1 pick for the Guardians. But a hamstring injury and some fast-rising performances from other prospects may put Wetherholt in play for the Red Sox at No. 12, and ESPN’s mock draft has Boston scooping him up.

Wetherholt has played second base and third base for the Mountaineers, and worked as a shortstop last fall. He could, potentially, be an outfielder, long-term but considering the wealth of outfielders, it’s likely he’d at least begin his career as a shortstop or second baseman.

And while he is a good defender, it’s not his glove the Red Sox would be after—it’s his bat. Wetherholt had a fantastic season in 2023, when he was the Big 12 Player of the Year and was a first-team All American. He hit .449 for the year, with 24 doubles, 16 homers and 60 RBI in 55 games, recording just 22 strikeouts in 225 at-bats. His OPS was a ridiculous 1.304. Oh, and he stole 36 bases.

Wetherholt has dealt with a hamstring injury for much of this season, but is back and hitting .368 with a 1.146 OPS in 23 games.

Red Sox Own 12th Pick in MLB Draft

In his mock draft, ESPN Insider Kiley McDaniel points out that the Red Sox could be in a good position despite not being in the Top 10, because this draft is expected to be deep in proven position players coming out of college, as well as promising high-school pitchers. That means a team with the No. 12 pick can still get a top-level talent.

McDaniel writes that pitcher Trey Yesavage, or infielders Seaver King and Cameron Smith “all fit what the Sox look for, giving them a number of solid options.” McDaniel also noted that Wetherholt was the No. 1 prospect in his February rankings, before the hamstring injury cost him two months.

.@jj_wetherholt is showing us why he was 1:1 to start the year. Battled injuries all year, but an absolute NUKE. pic.twitter.com/xszn9o2Abi — Jake Mckeever (@CBCJakeMck) May 9, 2024

He has returned mostly as a designated hitter, and is batting .368 this year. For his career at WVU, he is a .379 hitter. He is, no doubt, an elite hitter.

His scouting report at Prospects Live reads: “Wetherholt’s bat has a chance to be very special, as the mix of pure hit and power tools profile as one of the best in the entire country. Wetherholt posts elite contact rates and seldom whiffs with impressive feel for the barrel. …

“Wetherholt utilizes the whole field to his advantage and will punish the gaps with legitimate above-average to plus power, which also plays well to his pull side. It’s a truly special bat.”

JJ Wetherholt Has Dealt With Hamstring Issues

Wetherholt also suffered a hamstring injury that limited in with Team USA last year, and no doubt, Red Sox fans would be within their rights to bristle at injury-prone infielders with the way this season has unfolded.

A promising bounce-back season for oft-injured shortstop Trevor Story was cut extremely short when Story suffered a shoulder injury that ended his season just eight games in. Star first baseman Tristan Casas has been out since late April with a rib injury and is unlikely to be back until after the All-Star break. And four Red Sox starting pitchers have missed time with injuries, including projected ace Lucas Giolito.

And, realistically, even with the injury McDaniel’s projection might be wildly optimistic for the Red Sox. It’s very likely that he will be gone well ahead of the No. 12 pick. But there’s hope.