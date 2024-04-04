Red Sox Named Potential Fit for Former Rookie of the Year Tabbed as Trade Chip

While the Boston Red Sox failed to realize promises of a “full throttle” offseason made by chairman Tom Werner, they have been named a potential fit for a midseason blockbuster that could significantly improve their roster.

Reflecting on the “10 best MLB trade chips for the 2024 season,” Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer named the Red Sox as a potential fit for the Cincinnati Reds’ Jonathan India, pointing out that the Reds currently have slim odds to make the playoffs and are likely to listen on offers for India if that doesn’t change.

“His stock is not what it was after he won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2021, but the trappings of a good hitter have never not been there,” Rymer wrote. “Notably, he finished 2023 with better-than-average marks for his strikeout and walk rates and exit velocity.”

The Boston Red Sox Have Pursued a Trade With the Cincinnati Reds for Jonathan India

Last season, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that the Red Sox had “engaged in trade talks” for India and, on paper, the move makes sense. The Red Sox seem to be building around young and relatively inexpensive talent, led by Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. India’s team-friendly contract suggests he would fit right in.

“That India is under club control through 2026 only heightens his value in the abstract, and there’s also the possibility that he has a big year in store,” Rymer added. “He hit .393 in spring training.”

Just 22 at-bats into the season, India is slashing .227/.393/.364 with five hits, a triple, two RBI and more walks than strikeouts.

Jonathan India Could Be an Upgrade at Second Base for the Boston Red Sox

One challenge for India’s fit on the Reds roster had been questions about his ability to secure a defensive role. In his award-winning 2021 campaign, he started 144 games at second base and was moved to designated hitter for a handful of outings in the following seasons. In the early going of 2024, however, he seems to be slotted in as the everyday second baseman.

If the Red Sox do add India in a trade, he’d likely win the keystone away from Emmanuel Valdez, who is batting .190 so far this season.

“The second base options on the Red Sox 40-man roster are Pablo Reyes, Emmanuel Valdez, David Hamilton and, theoretically, Cedanne Rafaela, who has barely played second base but who easily could,” Dan Secatore wrote for Over The Monster. “Even with his back-to-back disappointing seasons, India is a safe bet to out-produce Reyes and Hamilton at the plate. Valdez has a promising bat, but his glove is probably even worse than India’s.”

Offensively, the potential India flashed in 2021 should make him an enticing trade chip if the Reds end up fielding offers. Rymer noted that San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays are potential fits for such a deal, along with the Red Sox.

“India is a right-handed bat with power that should play well at Fenway, a base-stealing threat, and, if he can recover his RoY form, a potential All-Star,” Secatore added. “You don’t have to squint too hard to see him giving the Sox a boost.”